Cartier lawsuit accuses Tiffany of stealing luxury jewelry trade secrets

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Cartier sued Tiffany & Co on
Monday, accusing its luxury rival of stealing trade secrets
concerning its high-end jewelry from an employee it lured away
in December, in a sign competition in the fast-growing jewelry
category is heating up.
According to a complaint filed in a New York state court in
Manhattan, Tiffany hired an underqualified junior manager away
to learn more about Cartier's "High Jewelry" collection, where
pieces typically cost $50,000 to $10 million.
Cartier, a unit of Switzerland's Richemont SA,
called Tiffany's hiring of Megan Marino a desperate bid to
revive its own high jewelry unit after it was left in "disarray"
following several departures, reflecting Tiffany's "disturbing
culture of misappropriating competitive information."
According to court papers, Tiffany appeared to pin ultimate
blame on Marino by firing her after just five weeks.
In an affidavit accompanying the complaint, Marino said
Tiffany was "more interested in hiring me as a source of
information than as a High Jewelry manager."
Cartier also accused Tiffany, owned by luxury goods group
LVMH, of letting a recently hired former Cartier
executive work on a high jewelry project called the "Blue Book"
despite her six-month non-compete agreement.
Contacted by Reuters, Tiffany said in a statement: "We deny
the baseless allegations and will vigorously defend ourselves."
The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring that Tiffany
return and not use stolen trade secrets, plus unspecified
damages.
Cartier said in a statement: "Cartier fully respects the
rights of competitors to pursue their commercial objectives. In
this case, however, Tiffany’s commercial ambition crossed the
line between the ordinary course of business and unfair
competition."
Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said he believed LVMH was
indeed in the process of becoming a contender for category
leadership against Richemont.
"Branded jewelry – after the Tiffany acquisition – has
transformed from an oligopoly to a duopoly. Tiffany has plenty
of opportunity to revive its fortunes," Solca said in an emailed
statement.
On Jan. 19, Richemont said strong demand for jewelry and
watches following a trough earlier in the coronavirus pandemic
boosted quarterly sales by 32%.
Sales at Richemont's jewelry brands Cartier, Buccellati and
Van Cleef & Arpels rose 38%.
The case is Cartier v Tiffany and Co, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, additional reporting by Silke
Koltrowitz in Zurich; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan
Oatis)