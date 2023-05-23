Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:58 2023-05-23 am EDT
834.20 EUR   -5.01%
05:40pConsumer Cos Down on Retreat From Luxury Niche -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12:38pAdopting a more cautious stance on Chinese luxury spending
Alphavalue
12:14pLuxury Stocks' Lackluster Finish Leads French Bourse Deep in the Red
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Down on Retreat From Luxury Niche -- Consumer Roundup

05/23/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consumer companies fell as investors retreated from luxury firms' shares.

Among the strongest consumer stocks in recent months, shares of European haute couture brands slid after analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank said aspirational customers in the U.S. would soon be forced to cut back on splurging. Shares of French giant LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton, the largest European company by market capitalization; Hermès International, maker of the Birkin handbag; Gucci owner Kering; Italian clothier Moncler; and Christian Dior all fell sharply.

Luxury car brand Ferrari slid, and was on track for its biggest loss of the year after a long winning streak.

Shares of hoteliers rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that Choice Hotels International approached rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts about a buyout that would create one of the biggest budget hotel owners in the country with brands including Days Inn and Econo Lodge.

Casual dining chain Panera Brands promoted José Alberto Dueñas to chief executive as the restaurant company prepares to offer its shares on the public markets.

Shares of Lowe's Cos. rose after the home-improvement retailer's quarterly same-store sales growth surpassed that of rival Home Depot for the first time in more than two years.

U.S. new home sales rose 4.1% to an annual rate of 683,000 in April, as sales picked up in the South and overall housing inventories remained tight, the Commerce Department reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -4.56% 113.4 Delayed Quote.0.67%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -5.57% 788 Real-time Quote.15.71%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.00% 9.964 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
FERRARI N.V. -3.86% 289.9 Delayed Quote.40.76%
KERING -2.97% 525.9 Real-time Quote.10.60%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -5.01% 834.2 Real-time Quote.22.69%
MONCLER S.P.A. 0.00% 61.2 Real-time Quote.30.71%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 1.47% 294.94 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. 1.76% 36.99 Delayed Quote.1.62%
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
05:40pConsumer Cos Down on Retreat From Luxury Niche -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12:38pAdopting a more cautious stance on Chinese luxury spending
Alphavalue
12:14pLuxury Stocks' Lackluster Finish Leads French Bourse Deep in the Red
MT
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:47aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
AQ
06:11aEuropean Midday Briefing: Debt-Ceiling Debate Continues
DJ
04:51aEuropean shares hit by slide in luxury majors, Julius Baer weighs
RE
03:50aLvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · May 23, 2023 helps Emilia Romagna
PU
05/22LVMH and Stellantis provide donations for Italian flood recovery
RE
05/22Debt-ceiling talks are still the main focus
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 88 071 M 94 884 M 94 884 M
Net income 2023 16 617 M 17 903 M 17 903 M
Net Debt 2023 21 240 M 22 883 M 22 883 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 418 B 450 B 450 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
EV / Sales 2024 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 173 492
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 834,20 €
Average target price 943,62 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Jerome Sibille Secretary, Head-Administration & Legal Affairs
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.69%475 263
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.34%46 232
MONCLER S.P.A.30.71%18 873
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-26.42%16 759
VF CORPORATION-30.93%7 602
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION2.98%7 180
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer