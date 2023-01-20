Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Dior Homme took to the runway
with a polished lineup of reworked classics on Friday, kicking
Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows into high gear with a
celebrity-packed show.
Crowds of screaming fans lined the Place de la Concorde,
erupting into cheers with the arrival of K-pop star Jimin, who
was named earlier this week global brand ambassador for the
house.
Guests of the LVMH-owned label - who also included
Eddie Redmayne, "The White Lotus" actor Adam DiMarco, soccer
star David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham - were seated in a
darkened tent facing a wall-length screen.
A sombre procession ensued and models walked out slowly, as
actors Gwendoline Christie and Robert Pattinson recited T.S.
Eliot's poem "The Waste Land", their faces projected onto the
screen.
Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones transformed familiar
pieces such as fishermen's rain caps, slickers and chunky
sweaters into an elevated styles in muted colors - ivory, dusty
blues and a pale, mustard yellow. There were also airy poncho
windbreakers, loose trousers with an extra pleats and wide
bermudas, worn like skirts.
Paris Fashion Week menswear shows run through Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer
Editing by Frances Kerry)