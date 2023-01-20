Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:05 2023-01-20 am EST
782.80 EUR   +0.80%
12:53pDior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
RE
03:50aEuropean shares gain on China's reopening optimism
RE
01/19For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

01/20/2023 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Dior Homme took to the runway with a polished lineup of reworked classics on Friday, kicking Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows into high gear with a celebrity-packed show.

Crowds of screaming fans lined the Place de la Concorde, erupting into cheers with the arrival of K-pop star Jimin, who was named earlier this week global brand ambassador for the house.

Guests of the LVMH-owned label - who also included Eddie Redmayne, "The White Lotus" actor Adam DiMarco, soccer star David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham - were seated in a darkened tent facing a wall-length screen.

A sombre procession ensued and models walked out slowly, as actors Gwendoline Christie and Robert Pattinson recited T.S. Eliot's poem "The Waste Land", their faces projected onto the screen.

Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones transformed familiar pieces such as fishermen's rain caps, slickers and chunky sweaters into an elevated styles in muted colors - ivory, dusty blues and a pale, mustard yellow. There were also airy poncho windbreakers, loose trousers with an extra pleats and wide bermudas, worn like skirts.

Paris Fashion Week menswear shows run through Jan. 22. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
12:53pDior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
RE
03:50aEuropean shares gain on China's reopening optimism
RE
01/19For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
RE
01/19Rosalia performs in Louis Vuitton catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week
RE
01/19European shares fall on recession fears, weak earnings
RE
01/18Burberry, Richemont eye China luxury rebound
RE
01/18Richemont, Burberry optimistic about China luxury sales
RE
01/18Luxury eyes focused on China after Richemont's Q3 sales miss
RE
01/17LVMH Shines, Helps French Bourse Extend Winning Streak
MT
01/17French Stocks' Rally Ends Midday Tuesday After Chinese Economy Skids To Record Low
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78 817 M 85 069 M 85 069 M
Net income 2022 14 721 M 15 889 M 15 889 M
Net Debt 2022 20 139 M 21 737 M 21 737 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 389 B 420 B 420 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 776,60 €
Average target price 803,20 €
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Hubert Védrine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE14.22%420 029
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.88%39 267
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.08%24 368
MONCLER S.P.A.11.15%15 964
VF CORPORATION8.87%11 041
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION11.04%7 741