European shares hit seven-week lows as rate hike fears grow

Sept 1 (Reuters) - European shares kicked off September on a
dour note, as worries around aggressive rate hikes and
record-high inflation in the region dragged the STOXX 600 to
near seven-week lows on Thursday.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slid for a fifth
straight day, dropping 0.8% by 0715 GMT.
All sectors traded lower, with rate-sensitive tech stocks
being among the biggest decliners. Miners shed
1.8% after metals prices tumbled.
Euro zone money markets priced in a roughly 80% chance of a
75 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank at its
meeting next week, compared with just over 50% on Wednesday.
Among stocks, Germany's Lufthansa fell 3.2% after
a pilots' trade union announced on Wednesday a strike set to
begin Friday as the two parties failed to reach an agreement on
wages.
Luxury stocks were under pressure, with Loius-Vuitton owner
LVMH, Hermes and Burberry down
between 1.6% and 2.2%.
German retail sales rose unexpectedly in July as online
retail and the food sector showed recovery, data showed. Focus
was also on European manufacturing PMI data due at 0800 GMT.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)