  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
04:58 2022-11-08 am EST
651.80 EUR   -0.64%
04:37aEuropean shares rangebound with all eyes on U.S. midterms
RE
03:23aEuropean shares open lower as miners lead decline
RE
01:50aLVMH : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
European shares rangebound with all eyes on U.S. midterms

11/08/2022 | 04:37am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Pandora jumps after quarterly sales beat

*

Commodity-linked sectors lead declines

*

UK's Persimmon sinks on profit margin warning

Nov 8 (Reuters) - European shares traded in a tight range on Tuesday as investors focussed on U.S. midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while Danish jewellery maker Pandora jumped after reporting quarterly sales above expectations.

The STOXX 600 index edged 0.1% lower by 0905 GMT, trading in a range of 416.35 points to 418.44 points in early deals.

Pandora surged 7.8% to top the benchmark index as the company said it had so far not seen shoppers behaving differently despite soaring living costs.

Traders refrained from taking big positions ahead of the U.S. midterm elections later in the day, with analysts expecting a Republican victory which would lead to a potential split government.

"The question for many is whether investors will respond positively to the deadlock in Washington," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst of UK & EMEA at OANDA.

"On one hand, the prospect of less spending could be viewed as aiding the inflation fight, but on the other, the economy could be headed for recession, and inaction in the government won't help the situation."

Investors will also keep a close eye on U.S. consumer prices data for October to determine whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has helped bring down decades-high inflation.

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes that the Fed will deliver rate hikes in smaller increments have helped the STOXX 600 kick off November on solid ground.

Two European Central Bank policymakers said the central bank would continue to raise borrowing costs even as the euro zone economy suffered because letting inflation stay high would be even more painful.

The European basic resources index shed 1.1%, tracking falls in base metals prices amid fading hopes that China would ease its strict zero-COVID policy anytime soon.

Oil prices also declined, dragging down European energy stocks by 1.1%.

Luxury giants, including LVMH and Hermes International, which have a major exposure to China, fell 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively.

UK's Persimmon sank 8.1% to the bottom of London's FTSE 100 as Britain's second-largest housebuilder warned on 2023 profit margins after house prices weakened and its sales rate slipped. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.27% 0.64777 Delayed Quote.1.55%
BRENT OIL -0.60% 97.31 Delayed Quote.26.55%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.20% 1.14739 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.740889 Delayed Quote.7.04%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -0.07% 1347 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.18% 0.012219 Delayed Quote.4.26%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.61% 651.8 Real-time Quote.-9.77%
PANDORA A/S 5.86% 440.9 Delayed Quote.-48.95%
PERSIMMON PLC -5.56% 1249.5 Delayed Quote.-53.68%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.19% 966.67 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.21% 1.00023 Delayed Quote.14.52%
WTI -0.99% 91.003 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 78 834 M 78 818 M 78 818 M
Net income 2022 14 635 M 14 632 M 14 632 M
Net Debt 2022 19 960 M 19 956 M 19 956 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 329 B 329 B 329 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 656,00 €
Average target price 775,72 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Hubert Védrine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.77%328 658
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-16.83%41 344
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-42.12%17 382
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.10%12 232
VF CORPORATION-61.42%10 961
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED22.81%6 808