Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:36 2022-07-15 am EDT
595.50 EUR   -1.80%
05:06aEuropean shares rebound with focus on Italian politics, earnings
RE
07/14Why are conglomerates underperforming?
07/14LVMH : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares rebound with focus on Italian politics, earnings

07/15/2022 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Italian shares rise 1.4% after 3.4% plunge to Nov 2020 low

* Fed hawks call for 75 bps hike in July

* Miners hit by grim China GDP, Rio Tinto warning

* Richemont, Burberry slip after results

July 15 (Reuters) - Automakers and retail stocks on Friday led a rebound in European shares from a two-day rout that saw investors grapple with shifting expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes, a political crisis in Italy and recession risks.

Italian shares rose 1.4%, bouncing off 2-1/2 year lows hit in the previous session as investors awaited further developments in a political crisis brewing in the country.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered to resign after one of the parties in his fractious coalition failed to back him in a confidence vote over his plan to combat soaring prices.

"Tensions and uncertainties on the political front entail downside risks on the growth and financial front," said Domenico Ghilotti, an analyst at Equiti.

"Stocks with greater international diversification and a solid financial structure, with inflation protection are to be preferred, while financial and cyclical stocks are the most exposed to the downside."

The STOXX 600 index was up 0.8%. It slid 2.6% in the last two sessions on worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 100 basis points later this month.

But worries eased a bit after two of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers said overnight they favoured another 75-basis-point (bps) hike.

Aggressive steps by major central banks to battle surging inflation have left investors worried about a possible global recession. Grim economic growth out of China on Friday due to a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns also added to worries.

The STOXX 600 is set to log its worst week in a month, down about 1.7%, against the backdrop of fears of an energy supply crunch due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Investors next week will look to the European Central Bank's policy meeting. Analysts have started to price in a small chance of a 50-bps hike as opposed to the 25 bps the ECB has signalled.

Gains on the day were led by automakers, up 3.3%. Retail and tech stocks followed.

Miners were hit by the China data and a profit warning from Rio Tinto, which cited COVID 19-related labour shortages and rising inflation. Rio shares fell 2.6%.

Luxury stocks lost as Richemont reported falling sales in China, while Burberry flagged fading U.S. demand for sneakers and slides.

Richemont and Burberry lost 4.9% and 6.4%, respectively, while peers including LVMH, Hermes and Kering lost between 0.7% and 1.7%.

Second-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies are expected to increase 21.7% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv data, with a chunk of the boost coming from the energy sector. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.28% 0.67155 Delayed Quote.5.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.17% 0.67443 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.11% 1.17946 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.1841 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -6.13% 1548 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.760508 Delayed Quote.10.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.76331 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -5.35% 95.5 Delayed Quote.-26.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.00402 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -1.41% 1079.5 Real-time Quote.-28.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.012478 Delayed Quote.5.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012517 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
KERING -0.61% 493.25 Real-time Quote.-29.73%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.73% 595.5 Real-time Quote.-16.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.61355 Delayed Quote.-10.65%
RIO TINTO PLC -2.64% 4450 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.95% 941.58 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.14% 0.995996 Delayed Quote.13.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.04% 58.875 Delayed Quote.-21.99%
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
05:06aEuropean shares rebound with focus on Italian politics, earnings
RE
07/14Why are conglomerates underperforming?
07/14LVMH : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/12Dior withdraws Valentino compensation demand over glitzy Rome show, source says
RE
07/12LVMH : Share transactions disclosure
GL
07/12LVMH : Share transactions disclosure
AQ
07/12LVMH : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/12European shares rise on aero, luxury stocks boost
RE
07/11LVMH's Sephora to Divest Russian Unit to Local General Manager
MT
07/11LVMH's Sephora Pulls Out of Russia
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 74 726 M 74 816 M 74 816 M
Net income 2022 13 761 M 13 778 M 13 778 M
Net Debt 2022 4 183 M 4 188 M 4 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 305 B 306 B 306 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 606,40 €
Average target price 775,50 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.59%305 692
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.73%35 864
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-20.21%22 674
VF CORPORATION-37.86%17 676
MONCLER S.P.A.-35.99%11 106
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-32.72%6 681