France's LVMH Distributes Bonus To Workers Amid Inflation Crisis
MT
10:29aFrench fashion giant LVMH announces bonus payment to help staff tackle inflation pressures
RE
September 29, 2022
PU
French fashion giant LVMH announces bonus payment to help staff tackle inflation pressures

09/29/2022 | 10:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French fashion giant LVMH announced a bonus payment for staff to help them cope with inflationary pressures, joining a growing list of blue-chip French companies which have announced similar bonuses for workers.

LVMH said 27,000 of its staff in France would be able to qualify for this bonus, which would range from 1,000-1,500 euros ($973.50-$1,460).

Earlier this month, Air France and Stellantis also announced similar bonuses for workers, as inflation rises across Europe.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted world energy markets, and this in turn has contributed to rising inflation.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said this month that inflation in France was expected to ease back to 4.2% on average for 2023, from 5.3% this year.

($1 = 1.0272 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -4.77% 1.261 Real-time Quote.-32.29%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.48% 603.9 Real-time Quote.-15.65%
STELLANTIS N.V. -4.96% 12.188 Real-time Quote.-23.11%
STELLANTIS N.V. -5.52% 12.122 Delayed Quote.-23.13%
