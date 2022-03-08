Investment company HLD in talks over buying majority stake in fashion company 'ba&sh'
03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - Investment company HLD said it was in talks with L Catterton - the private equity firm backed by LVMH boss and French billionaire Bernard Arnault over buying a majority stake in the fashion company 'ba&sh'.
The company ba&sh, which was founded in 2003, describes itself on its website as a fast growing affordable premium fashion brand that designs and manufactures a full range of women's apparel.
