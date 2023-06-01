Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:04 2023-06-01 am EDT
805.80 EUR   -1.00%
02:03pJournalists at LVMH's French daily Les Echos call strike, say independence under threat
RE
10:19aLVMH chief Bernard Arnault to visit China in June -sources
RE
05/31Michael Kors owner Capri cuts revenue forecast as US demand wavers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Journalists at LVMH's French daily Les Echos call strike, say independence under threat

06/01/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LVMH luxury group presents full year results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Journalists at LVMH's French business daily Les Echos have called for a strike on Friday, in the latest flare-up of tensions that have been running high since the abrupt dismissal of the publication's editor-in-chief in March.

"Independence is not a luxury," Societe des Journalists, the journalist representative body, said in a statement on Thursday, calling for discussions with Pierre Louette, CEO of Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, LVMH's media arm.

Journalists said their independence was under threat and that they wouldn't be able to exercise a right to veto editor-in-chief candidates after management submitted a list of eligible voters that extended beyond the newsroom and included non-journalists.

Les Echos has a staff of 240 on its editorial teams, according to the LVMH website.

"Strikes are never a good solution," said Louette. He said management would not change the agreement related to the election procedure before the vote, which he said was "perfectly known by all."

The sudden dismissal of Les Echos editor-in-chief Nicolas Barre in March prompted "stupefaction" among journalists, they said, and journalists accused management of chipping away at an independence agreement drafted in 2007, when LVMH purchased the newspaper.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
02:03pJournalists at LVMH's French daily Les Echos call strike, say independence under threat
RE
10:19aLVMH chief Bernard Arnault to visit China in June -sources
RE
05/31Michael Kors owner Capri cuts revenue forecast as US demand wavers
RE
05/31Luxury Sector Losses Paint Midday Trading in France in Red
MT
05/31GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop ahead of US debt ceiling vote; China data rattles nerves
RE
05/30Lvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/29European Midday Briefing: Post Debt-Ceiling Relief Lifts Stocks
DJ
05/29EMEA Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Rise on U.S. Debt Deal
DJ
05/28News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 88 071 M 94 558 M 94 558 M
Net income 2023 16 617 M 17 841 M 17 841 M
Net Debt 2023 21 240 M 22 805 M 22 805 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 408 B 435 B 438 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
EV / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 173 492
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 813,90 €
Average target price 943,62 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Jerome Sibille Secretary, Head-Administration & Legal Affairs
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.71%434 644
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.3.61%42 261
MONCLER S.P.A.27.92%18 227
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-38.01%14 118
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION0.61%6 953
VF CORPORATION-36.33%6 693
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer