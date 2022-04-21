Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:35:01 am EDT
653.40 EUR   +1.73%
12:48pLVMH 2021 Dividend
GL
12:45pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : · April 21, 2022 “The Story Behind ME” reveals Métiers d'Excellence
PU
07:55aLVMH boss says 2022 outlook is "so far, so good"
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH 2021 Dividend

04/21/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, Thursday, April 21st, 2022

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton held on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2021 of 10.00 Euros per share.
Taking into account the 3.00 Euros paid on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, the balance of 7.00 Euros will be paid on Thursday, April 28th, 2022. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 25th, 2022.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

   LVMH CONTACTS

 Analysts and investors
 Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 		 Media
 Jean-Charles Tréhan
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
 France
 Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05 		 France
 Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
 + 33 6 79 11 49 71
 Italy
 Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991 		UK
 Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800
 US
 Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
 Brunswick Group
 + 1 212 333 3810

  		 China
 Daniel Jeffreys
 Deluxewords
 + 44 772 212 6562
 + 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
12:48pLVMH 2021 Dividend
GL
12:45pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : · April 21, 2022 “The Story Behind ME” reve..
PU
07:55aLVMH boss says 2022 outlook is "so far, so good"
RE
07:24aLVMH Mulls Exploring Metaverse Foray, CEO Says
MT
04:41aFrench stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader Europe
RE
04/20Inflation outlook may cloud resilient European earnings updates
RE
04/20Ping An-backed Automation Startup Laiye Raises $160 Million in Funding Round
MT
04/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Other activities · April 19, 2022 Fondation Louis Vuitt..
PU
04/19Origin Materials Enters Strategic Partnership With LVMH to Develop Low Carbon Packaging
MT
04/19In shift to new era, Wave Computing adopts RISC-V chip architecture
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 74 121 M 80 471 M 80 471 M
Net income 2022 13 761 M 14 940 M 14 940 M
Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 701 M 4 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 323 B 351 B 351 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 642,30 €
Average target price 803,63 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-11.65%351 103
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.55%49 298
VF CORPORATION-21.22%22 432
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%20 618
MONCLER S.P.A.-20.77%14 789
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-2.93%8 211