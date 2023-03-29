Advanced search
Lvmh : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Thursday, April 20th, 2023 & Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents
GL
08:59aLVMH : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
Lvmh : Availability of the 2022 universal registration document
GL
LVMH: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Thursday, April 20th, 2023 & Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

03/29/2023 | 10:19am EDT
European Company with share capital of 150,614,520 euros

Registered office: 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris – France

775 670 417 RCS Paris

 

 

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at 10.30 a.m. at Carrousel du Louvre, 99 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris.

The Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders’ Meeting must hold an admission card and an identity document, it being recalled that all proxies, including spouses, must provide proof of their power of attorney and present their identity document as well as a copy of that of the principal.

The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting and the draft proposed resolutions were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 13th, 2023, in Issue No. 31 (notice of meeting).

The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, in Issue No. 38 (convening notice).

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the LVMH website www.lvmh.com.lvmh.com under 2023 Annual General Meeting, the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

Attachment


