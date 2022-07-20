LVMH: Half yearly report on LVMH's liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
07/20/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
Paris, July 20th, 2022
Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 30 June 2022 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
30,000 shares
19,809,614.10 euros in cash
During the first half of 2022, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:
9,729 purchases, for a total volume of 283,957 shares and a total amount of 178,391,168.80 euros
7,711 sales, for a total volume of 274,957 shares and a total amount of 173,395,949.00 euros
As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
40,000 shares
32,476,235.80 euros in cash
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Total
9,729
283,957
178,391,168.80
Total
7,711
274,957
173,395,949.00
03/01/2022
77
2,000
1,462,879.10
03/01/2022
41
2,000
1,470,000.00
06/01/2022
142
7,000
5,148,210.30
04/01/2022
20
2,000
1,481,000.00
07/01/2022
65
4,000
2,866,958.10
05/01/2022
19
2,000
1,509,000.00
10/01/2022
92
6,000
4,266,001.00
07/01/2022
24
1,000
726,000.00
12/01/2022
65
2,500
1,761,250.80
10/01/2022
92
3,000
2,168,800.00
13/01/2022
63
4,000
2,794,251.00
11/01/2022
67
2,000
1,425,971.60
14/01/2022
72
3,000
2,033,000.00
12/01/2022
91
2,500
1,779,550.00
17/01/2022
1
1,000
670,000.00
17/01/2022
18
2,000
1,355,000.00
18/01/2022
51
3,500
2,376,650.00
18/01/2022
35
1,500
1,025,200.00
20/01/2022
19
2,500
1,730,600.60
19/01/2022
94
5,000
3,423,421.00
21/01/2022
31
3,000
2,073,754.70
20/01/2022
99
5,000
3,505,200.00
24/01/2022
125
5,000
3,411,500.20
21/01/2022
28
1,000
700,550.00
27/01/2022
44
2,000
1,346,900.80
24/01/2022
59
2,000
1,395,300.00
28/01/2022
105
4,500
3,153,500.00
25/01/2022
65
3,000
2,027,929.00
31/01/2022
24
2,000
1,424,000.00
26/01/2022
56
3,000
2,039,000.00
01/02/2022
70
3,000
2,162,000.40
27/01/2022
56
3,000
2,052,900.00
02/02/2022
121
4,000
2,922,092.50
28/01/2022
108
7,000
5,039,100.00
03/02/2022
119
4,000
2,886,759.00
31/01/2022
15
2,000
1,450,000.00
04/02/2022
47
3,500
2,472,099.60
01/02/2022
102
4,500
3,267,099.50
08/02/2022
14
1,000
708,000.00
02/02/2022
76
2,500
1,834,350.00
10/02/2022
13
2,000
1,410,000.00
04/02/2022
41
2,500
1,773,850.00
11/02/2022
31
3,000
2,068,000.00
07/02/2022
5
1,000
716,000.00
14/02/2022
45
4,000
2,671,000.00
09/02/2022
1
1,000
715,000.00
16/02/2022
33
3,000
2,063,000.00
14/02/2022
264
4,000
2,684,000.00
17/02/2022
77
2,000
1,366,000.00
15/02/2022
28
5,000
3,430,000.00
18/02/2022
76
2,000
1,363,000.00
16/02/2022
23
1,000
700,000.00
21/02/2022
342
6,000
4,058,000.00
17/02/2022
6
1,000
694,900.00
22/02/2022
24
2,000
1,300,800.00
18/02/2022
97
2,000
1,382,600.00
23/02/2022
103
1,000
667,206.10
21/02/2022
7
1,000
693,600.00
24/02/2022
75
4,000
2,519,000.00
22/02/2022
90
3,000
1,998,000.00
28/02/2022
82
2,000
1,288,008.50
23/02/2022
43
2,000
1,356,200.00
01/03/2022
321
7,000
4,480,299.60
24/02/2022
11
1,000
648,000.00
02/03/2022
73
1,158
721,802.00
25/02/2022
326
6,000
3,930,817.40
03/03/2022
267
5,000
3,128,700.40
28/02/2022
78
3,000
1,962,024.00
04/03/2022
444
10,000
5,921,461.40
02/03/2022
406
6,158
3,915,604.80
07/03/2022
135
3,000
1,656,000.00
03/03/2022
65
1,000
635,000.00
08/03/2022
57
5,000
2,777,000.00
07/03/2022
298
4,000
2,282,996.50
10/03/2022
60
4,000
2,350,000.00
08/03/2022
62
4,000
2,277,200.80
14/03/2022
177
2,000
1,173,000.00
09/03/2022
81
7,000
4,104,753.00
15/03/2022
219
4,320
2,517,639.80
10/03/2022
15
1,000
594,000.00
18/03/2022
185
2,000
1,253,200.00
11/03/2022
75
5,000
3,025,500.00
21/03/2022
111
1,000
637,000.00
14/03/2022
255
3,000
1,799,600.00
23/03/2022
198
3,000
1,882,600.00
15/03/2022
171
4,000
2,359,000.00
24/03/2022
167
2,112
1,315,706.90
16/03/2022
316
7,320
4,518,959.90
25/03/2022
88
1,000
629,000.00
18/03/2022
11
3,000
1,901,000.00
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Total
9,729
283,957
178,391,168.80
Total
7,711
274,957
173,395,949.00
28/03/2022
1
1,000
635,700.00
21/03/2022
2
112
71,904.00
30/03/2022
176
2,000
1,324,000.00
22/03/2022
12
1,000
640,000.00
31/03/2022
270
4,000
2,610,720.70
24/03/2022
5
1,000
636,000.00
01/04/2022
114
1,000
643,000.00
25/03/2022
36
3,000
1,901,726.70
05/04/2022
135
1,000
657,000.00
28/03/2022
239
4,000
2,556,492.10
06/04/2022
279
4,000
2,584,000.00
29/03/2022
39
6,000
3,951,500.00
07/04/2022
23
2,000
1,255,000.00
31/03/2022
3
1,000
667,000.00
08/04/2022
13
1,000
625,000.00
01/04/2022
97
1,000
650,417.80
11/04/2022
148
3,000
1,858,000.00
04/04/2022
27
3,000
1,971,800.00
12/04/2022
95
2,000
1,220,600.00
05/04/2022
9
1,000
660,900.00
13/04/2022
160
3,000
1,860,400.00
08/04/2022
23
2,000
1,266,400.00
22/04/2022
31
3,000
1,914,957.70
11/04/2022
12
2,000
1,248,012.50
25/04/2022
109
7,000
4,337,730.40
12/04/2022
19
7,000
4,380,600.00
26/04/2022
61
3,000
1,831,700.00
13/04/2022
5
2,000
1,268,200.00
27/04/2022
136
2,000
1,220,000.00
14/04/2022
19
2,000
1,280,000.00
28/04/2022
226
3,310
2,038,650.00
22/04/2022
28
2,000
1,292,000.00
29/04/2022
21
1,690
1,046,910.00
25/04/2022
36
2,000
1,247,600.00
02/05/2022
159
3,000
1,835,400.00
26/04/2022
31
2,000
1,240,100.00
03/05/2022
4
2,000
1,206,000.00
27/04/2022
57
3,000
1,851,518.40
04/05/2022
87
1,000
596,000.00
28/04/2022
118
2,000
1,254,000.00
05/05/2022
217
4,000
2,332,000.00
29/04/2022
17
2,000
1,252,000.00
06/05/2022
92
4,000
2,253,500.50
02/05/2022
63
2,000
1,228,000.00
09/05/2022
73
4,170
2,289,766.00
03/05/2022
26
1,000
613,000.00
12/05/2022
288
5,000
2,758,000.00
04/05/2022
11
1,000
606,000.00
16/05/2022
22
1,000
575,000.00
05/05/2022
66
1,000
600,000.00
18/05/2022
194
3,153
1,832,744.10
09/05/2022
22
170
95,472.00
19/05/2022
184
4,000
2,266,200.60
10/05/2022
26
4,000
2,219,300.00
20/05/2022
186
4,000
2,230,000.00
11/05/2022
113
5,000
2,825,500.00
23/05/2022
170
2,000
1,109,410.30
12/05/2022
216
5,000
2,815,315.00
24/05/2022
153
3,000
1,646,500.00
13/05/2022
69
3,000
1,719,900.00
25/05/2022
177
3,000
1,629,173.30
16/05/2022
5
1,000
580,400.00
31/05/2022
286
3,000
1,802,000.00
17/05/2022
249
3,000
1,763,000.00
01/06/2022
49
2,000
1,198,000.00
18/05/2022
31
153
91,188.00
03/06/2022
11
1,000
608,000.00
20/05/2022
42
2,000
1,136,363.90
07/06/2022
52
3,000
1,809,793.80
23/05/2022
14
2,000
1,125,300.00
08/06/2022
39
2,544
1,534,057.00
24/05/2022
183
3,000
1,669,005.60
09/06/2022
54
4,200
2,466,920.00
25/05/2022
284
4,000
2,208,521.80
10/06/2022
114
5,800
3,340,995.20
26/05/2022
217
4,000
2,255,500.00
13/06/2022
63
5,000
2,779,400.00
27/05/2022
98
5,000
2,934,280.00
14/06/2022
46
3,000
1,632,700.00
30/05/2022
223
4,000
2,429,300.00
15/06/2022
11
1,000
545,000.00
31/05/2022
112
1,000
605,875.40
16/06/2022
48
3,000
1,627,300.00
01/06/2022
168
2,000
1,212,000.00
20/06/2022
41
2,000
1,078,796.40
02/06/2022
22
2,000
1,212,000.00
22/06/2022
36
2,000
1,089,000.00
03/06/2022
12
1,000
614,400.00
23/06/2022
12
1,000
546,400.00
06/06/2022
18
1,000
615,000.00
27/06/2022
65
4,000
2,341,000.00
07/06/2022
2
1,000
608,400.00
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Total
9,729
283,957
178,391,168.80
Total
7,711
274,957
173,395,949.00
29/06/2022
23
2,000
1,164,910.00
08/06/2022
4
544
334,016.00
30/06/2022
25
3,000
1,716,000.00
09/06/2022
25
2,000
1,193,000.00
15/06/2022
30
2,000
1,106,148.70
17/06/2022
49
3,000
1,642,733.60
20/06/2022
17
1,000
550,000.00
21/06/2022
125
5,000
2,770,913.00
22/06/2022
54
2,000
1,107,400.00
23/06/2022
79
4,000
2,240,300.00
24/06/2022
67
4,000
2,319,500.00
27/06/2022
5
2,000
1,197,000.00
28/06/2022
11
2,000
1,179,700.00
29/06/2022
34
2,000
1,180,167.00
30/06/2022
145
3,000
1,729,900.00
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton isrepresented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands thatincludes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, ColginCellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclansand Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine UniverselleBuly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari,Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
“This document may contain certain forward looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH’s Universal Registration Document which is available on the website (www.lvmh.com). These forward looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward looking statements only reflect LVMH’s views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward looking statements. The forward looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”