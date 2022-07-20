LVMH: Half yearly report on LVMH's liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, July 20th, 2022

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 30 June 2022 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

30,000 shares

19,809,614.10 euros in cash

During the first half of 2022, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

9,729 purchases, for a total volume of 283,957 shares and a total amount of 178,391,168.80 euros

7,711 sales, for a total volume of 274,957 shares and a total amount of 173,395,949.00 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 9,729 283,957 178,391,168.80 Total 7,711 274,957 173,395,949.00 03/01/2022 77 2,000 1,462,879.10 03/01/2022 41 2,000 1,470,000.00 06/01/2022 142 7,000 5,148,210.30 04/01/2022 20 2,000 1,481,000.00 07/01/2022 65 4,000 2,866,958.10 05/01/2022 19 2,000 1,509,000.00 10/01/2022 92 6,000 4,266,001.00 07/01/2022 24 1,000 726,000.00 12/01/2022 65 2,500 1,761,250.80 10/01/2022 92 3,000 2,168,800.00 13/01/2022 63 4,000 2,794,251.00 11/01/2022 67 2,000 1,425,971.60 14/01/2022 72 3,000 2,033,000.00 12/01/2022 91 2,500 1,779,550.00 17/01/2022 1 1,000 670,000.00 17/01/2022 18 2,000 1,355,000.00 18/01/2022 51 3,500 2,376,650.00 18/01/2022 35 1,500 1,025,200.00 20/01/2022 19 2,500 1,730,600.60 19/01/2022 94 5,000 3,423,421.00 21/01/2022 31 3,000 2,073,754.70 20/01/2022 99 5,000 3,505,200.00 24/01/2022 125 5,000 3,411,500.20 21/01/2022 28 1,000 700,550.00 27/01/2022 44 2,000 1,346,900.80 24/01/2022 59 2,000 1,395,300.00 28/01/2022 105 4,500 3,153,500.00 25/01/2022 65 3,000 2,027,929.00 31/01/2022 24 2,000 1,424,000.00 26/01/2022 56 3,000 2,039,000.00 01/02/2022 70 3,000 2,162,000.40 27/01/2022 56 3,000 2,052,900.00 02/02/2022 121 4,000 2,922,092.50 28/01/2022 108 7,000 5,039,100.00 03/02/2022 119 4,000 2,886,759.00 31/01/2022 15 2,000 1,450,000.00 04/02/2022 47 3,500 2,472,099.60 01/02/2022 102 4,500 3,267,099.50 08/02/2022 14 1,000 708,000.00 02/02/2022 76 2,500 1,834,350.00 10/02/2022 13 2,000 1,410,000.00 04/02/2022 41 2,500 1,773,850.00 11/02/2022 31 3,000 2,068,000.00 07/02/2022 5 1,000 716,000.00 14/02/2022 45 4,000 2,671,000.00 09/02/2022 1 1,000 715,000.00 16/02/2022 33 3,000 2,063,000.00 14/02/2022 264 4,000 2,684,000.00 17/02/2022 77 2,000 1,366,000.00 15/02/2022 28 5,000 3,430,000.00 18/02/2022 76 2,000 1,363,000.00 16/02/2022 23 1,000 700,000.00 21/02/2022 342 6,000 4,058,000.00 17/02/2022 6 1,000 694,900.00 22/02/2022 24 2,000 1,300,800.00 18/02/2022 97 2,000 1,382,600.00 23/02/2022 103 1,000 667,206.10 21/02/2022 7 1,000 693,600.00 24/02/2022 75 4,000 2,519,000.00 22/02/2022 90 3,000 1,998,000.00 28/02/2022 82 2,000 1,288,008.50 23/02/2022 43 2,000 1,356,200.00 01/03/2022 321 7,000 4,480,299.60 24/02/2022 11 1,000 648,000.00 02/03/2022 73 1,158 721,802.00 25/02/2022 326 6,000 3,930,817.40 03/03/2022 267 5,000 3,128,700.40 28/02/2022 78 3,000 1,962,024.00 04/03/2022 444 10,000 5,921,461.40 02/03/2022 406 6,158 3,915,604.80 07/03/2022 135 3,000 1,656,000.00 03/03/2022 65 1,000 635,000.00 08/03/2022 57 5,000 2,777,000.00 07/03/2022 298 4,000 2,282,996.50 10/03/2022 60 4,000 2,350,000.00 08/03/2022 62 4,000 2,277,200.80 14/03/2022 177 2,000 1,173,000.00 09/03/2022 81 7,000 4,104,753.00 15/03/2022 219 4,320 2,517,639.80 10/03/2022 15 1,000 594,000.00 18/03/2022 185 2,000 1,253,200.00 11/03/2022 75 5,000 3,025,500.00 21/03/2022 111 1,000 637,000.00 14/03/2022 255 3,000 1,799,600.00 23/03/2022 198 3,000 1,882,600.00 15/03/2022 171 4,000 2,359,000.00 24/03/2022 167 2,112 1,315,706.90 16/03/2022 316 7,320 4,518,959.90 25/03/2022 88 1,000 629,000.00 18/03/2022 11 3,000 1,901,000.00





PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 9,729 283,957 178,391,168.80 Total 7,711 274,957 173,395,949.00 28/03/2022 1 1,000 635,700.00 21/03/2022 2 112 71,904.00 30/03/2022 176 2,000 1,324,000.00 22/03/2022 12 1,000 640,000.00 31/03/2022 270 4,000 2,610,720.70 24/03/2022 5 1,000 636,000.00 01/04/2022 114 1,000 643,000.00 25/03/2022 36 3,000 1,901,726.70 05/04/2022 135 1,000 657,000.00 28/03/2022 239 4,000 2,556,492.10 06/04/2022 279 4,000 2,584,000.00 29/03/2022 39 6,000 3,951,500.00 07/04/2022 23 2,000 1,255,000.00 31/03/2022 3 1,000 667,000.00 08/04/2022 13 1,000 625,000.00 01/04/2022 97 1,000 650,417.80 11/04/2022 148 3,000 1,858,000.00 04/04/2022 27 3,000 1,971,800.00 12/04/2022 95 2,000 1,220,600.00 05/04/2022 9 1,000 660,900.00 13/04/2022 160 3,000 1,860,400.00 08/04/2022 23 2,000 1,266,400.00 22/04/2022 31 3,000 1,914,957.70 11/04/2022 12 2,000 1,248,012.50 25/04/2022 109 7,000 4,337,730.40 12/04/2022 19 7,000 4,380,600.00 26/04/2022 61 3,000 1,831,700.00 13/04/2022 5 2,000 1,268,200.00 27/04/2022 136 2,000 1,220,000.00 14/04/2022 19 2,000 1,280,000.00 28/04/2022 226 3,310 2,038,650.00 22/04/2022 28 2,000 1,292,000.00 29/04/2022 21 1,690 1,046,910.00 25/04/2022 36 2,000 1,247,600.00 02/05/2022 159 3,000 1,835,400.00 26/04/2022 31 2,000 1,240,100.00 03/05/2022 4 2,000 1,206,000.00 27/04/2022 57 3,000 1,851,518.40 04/05/2022 87 1,000 596,000.00 28/04/2022 118 2,000 1,254,000.00 05/05/2022 217 4,000 2,332,000.00 29/04/2022 17 2,000 1,252,000.00 06/05/2022 92 4,000 2,253,500.50 02/05/2022 63 2,000 1,228,000.00 09/05/2022 73 4,170 2,289,766.00 03/05/2022 26 1,000 613,000.00 12/05/2022 288 5,000 2,758,000.00 04/05/2022 11 1,000 606,000.00 16/05/2022 22 1,000 575,000.00 05/05/2022 66 1,000 600,000.00 18/05/2022 194 3,153 1,832,744.10 09/05/2022 22 170 95,472.00 19/05/2022 184 4,000 2,266,200.60 10/05/2022 26 4,000 2,219,300.00 20/05/2022 186 4,000 2,230,000.00 11/05/2022 113 5,000 2,825,500.00 23/05/2022 170 2,000 1,109,410.30 12/05/2022 216 5,000 2,815,315.00 24/05/2022 153 3,000 1,646,500.00 13/05/2022 69 3,000 1,719,900.00 25/05/2022 177 3,000 1,629,173.30 16/05/2022 5 1,000 580,400.00 31/05/2022 286 3,000 1,802,000.00 17/05/2022 249 3,000 1,763,000.00 01/06/2022 49 2,000 1,198,000.00 18/05/2022 31 153 91,188.00 03/06/2022 11 1,000 608,000.00 20/05/2022 42 2,000 1,136,363.90 07/06/2022 52 3,000 1,809,793.80 23/05/2022 14 2,000 1,125,300.00 08/06/2022 39 2,544 1,534,057.00 24/05/2022 183 3,000 1,669,005.60 09/06/2022 54 4,200 2,466,920.00 25/05/2022 284 4,000 2,208,521.80 10/06/2022 114 5,800 3,340,995.20 26/05/2022 217 4,000 2,255,500.00 13/06/2022 63 5,000 2,779,400.00 27/05/2022 98 5,000 2,934,280.00 14/06/2022 46 3,000 1,632,700.00 30/05/2022 223 4,000 2,429,300.00 15/06/2022 11 1,000 545,000.00 31/05/2022 112 1,000 605,875.40 16/06/2022 48 3,000 1,627,300.00 01/06/2022 168 2,000 1,212,000.00 20/06/2022 41 2,000 1,078,796.40 02/06/2022 22 2,000 1,212,000.00 22/06/2022 36 2,000 1,089,000.00 03/06/2022 12 1,000 614,400.00 23/06/2022 12 1,000 546,400.00 06/06/2022 18 1,000 615,000.00 27/06/2022 65 4,000 2,341,000.00 07/06/2022 2 1,000 608,400.00 PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 9,729 283,957 178,391,168.80 Total 7,711 274,957 173,395,949.00 29/06/2022 23 2,000 1,164,910.00 08/06/2022 4 544 334,016.00 30/06/2022 25 3,000 1,716,000.00 09/06/2022 25 2,000 1,193,000.00 15/06/2022 30 2,000 1,106,148.70 17/06/2022 49 3,000 1,642,733.60 20/06/2022 17 1,000 550,000.00 21/06/2022 125 5,000 2,770,913.00 22/06/2022 54 2,000 1,107,400.00 23/06/2022 79 4,000 2,240,300.00 24/06/2022 67 4,000 2,319,500.00 27/06/2022 5 2,000 1,197,000.00 28/06/2022 11 2,000 1,179,700.00 29/06/2022 34 2,000 1,180,167.00 30/06/2022 145 3,000 1,729,900.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

“This document may contain certain forward looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH’s Universal Registration Document which is available on the website (www.lvmh.com). These forward looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward looking statements only reflect LVMH’s views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward looking statements. The forward looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS France

Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91

Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60

Publicis Consultants

+33 1 44 82 46 05 France

Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14



Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /

+ 33 6 79 11 49 71 Italy

Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991 UK

Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800 US

Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein

Brunswick Group

+ 1 212 333 3810



China

Daniel Jeffreys

Deluxewords

+ 44 772 212 6562

+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment