Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH · January 25, 2022 Tech Part in Our Future: LVMH invites startups from around the world to compete for the LVMH Innovation Award

01/25/2022 | 05:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovation and entrepreneurial spirit have figured among the core values of the LVMH Group since its creation. Launched in 2017, the LVMH Innovation Award - organized in conjunction with the VivaTech event - invites startups from across the globe to pitch their solutions to accelerate the luxury experience at LVMH Maisons. Applications can be submitted until March 4, 2022 and finalists will be invited to be part of the LVMH Lab throughout VivaTech, from June 15-18, 2022.

For the sixth edition of the LVMH Innovation Award, the LVMH Group has launched a worldwide call for candidates, who can compete in one of the six following categories:

  • Omnichannel & Retail
  • Media & Brand Awareness
  • 3D/Virtual Product Experience & Metaverse
  • Operations & Manufacturing Excellence
  • Employee Experience & Corporate Social Responsibility
  • Sustainability

Startups selected for the shortlist of finalists will be invited to present their solutions at the LVMH Lab during the four days of VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event. Shortlisted startups will have a chance to work with LVMH and its Maisons and the winners - one startup for each category - will be honored at an awards ceremony during VivaTech. A special prize will also be given to a startup for the most compelling data and artificial intelligence solution. One of the startups will be named the winner of the 2022 LVMH Innovation Award.

This challenge is open to startups from around the world that are still in their growth stage - from seed to scale-up - and positioned to operate on a global scale to help the world leader in luxury meet challenges linked to creative processes, the omnichannel customer experience, operations or production. There is a special focus on solutions in Fashion Tech, Beauty Tech and Jewelry Tech.

To get a chance to pitch your solution to LVMH and its Maisons, follow this link to apply before March 4: https://challenges.vivatechnology.com/en/challenges/lvmh.

TECH PART IN OUR FUTURE!

See highlights from the 2021 LVMH Innovation Award and discover the winning startups:

Omnichannel & Retail Experience: BAMBUSER - Official Challenge Winner

Bambuser is a startup specialized in Live Stream Shopping that helps brands host live shopping sessions online with influencers or sales associates. These shows are hosted natively on the brand websites, enabling them to own the look and feel of the experience and manage conversations, data and check-out. As the winner of the 2021 LVMH Innovation Award, Bambuser has joined the LVMH accelerator program "La Maison des Startups" at Station F and has already partnered with a number of LVMH Maisons, including Parfums Christian Dior and Make Up For Ever.

Data & Artificial Intelligence: DATA&DATA

A French startup founded in 2012 by Zouheir Guedri, Data&Data analyzes large volumes of transactions carried out on international marketplaces to help luxury companies fine-tune their marketing strategies and counter gray market resale of their products. Data&Data was among the startups that participated in the fourth season of LVMH's accelerator program "La Maison des Startups" at Station F.

Employee Experience: EACH ONE

Created in 2015 by Fanny Prigent, Maxime Baudet and Théo Scubla, Each One aims to enhance the visibility of refugees and migrants who have been given work permits by putting them in touch with multinational companies.

Media & Brand Awareness: AGLET

Aglet is a game publisher and developer founded by Ryan Mullins in 2019 and based in England. Inspired by Pokémon Go, the Aglet game enables sneaker fans to earn in-game currency, compete with other players and collect limited-edition virtual sneakers designed by some of the world's leading brands.

Operations & Manufacturing Excellence: HIPLI

Launched in 2020 by Anne-Sophie Raoult and Léa Got, Hipli designs and produces reusable packaging. After receiving a delivery, consumers can easily post the packaging back to Hipli's sorting centers using the prepaid label. Just one year after its creation, Hipli already operates in nine countries across Europe.

Sustainability: GALY

Galy is a US-headquartered startup founded by Luciano Bueno and Paula Elbl. To address the issue of excess water and pesticide use in cotton production, Galy offers apparel brands cotton grown from cells in bioreactors.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
05:37pLVMH · JANUARY 25, 2022 TECH PART IN : LVMH invites startups from around the world to comp..
PU
05:37aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise After Wall Street Comeback
DJ
01/24LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : · January 24, 2022 kicks off third edition of Watch Wee..
PU
01/24Kohl's shares surge on takeover interest from Sycamore, Acacia
RE
01/24LVMH Luxury Watch Sales Surpass Pre-Pandemic Mark
MT
01/24The latest from London: No rebound today
01/24TAKE FIVE : All about inflation
RE
01/21Italy's Generali presses on with board list after regulator's nod
RE
01/21REFILE-Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week
RE
01/21LVMH Not Interested in Buying Le Figaro Newspaper
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 257 M 70 197 M 52 065 M
Net income 2021 10 697 M 12 062 M 8 946 M
Net Debt 2021 12 494 M 14 087 M 10 448 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 334 B 378 B 279 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float -
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 662,80 €
Average target price 785,17 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-8.83%377 768
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-17.84%41 584
V.F. CORPORATION-7.13%26 709
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-6.91%26 653
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.18%16 951
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-12.94%8 781