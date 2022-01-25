LVMH · January 25, 2022 Tech Part in Our Future: LVMH invites startups from around the world to compete for the LVMH Innovation Award

Innovation and entrepreneurial spirit have figured among the core values of the LVMH Group since its creation. Launched in 2017, the LVMH Innovation Award - organized in conjunction with the VivaTech event - invites startups from across the globe to pitch their solutions to accelerate the luxury experience at LVMH Maisons. Applications can be submitted until March 4, 2022 and finalists will be invited to be part of the LVMH Lab throughout VivaTech, from June 15-18, 2022.

For the sixth edition of the LVMH Innovation Award, the LVMH Group has launched a worldwide call for candidates, who can compete in one of the six following categories:

Omnichannel & Retail

Media & Brand Awareness

3D/Virtual Product Experience & Metaverse

Operations & Manufacturing Excellence

Employee Experience & Corporate Social Responsibility

Sustainability

Startups selected for the shortlist of finalists will be invited to present their solutions at the LVMH Lab during the four days of VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event. Shortlisted startups will have a chance to work with LVMH and its Maisons and the winners - one startup for each category - will be honored at an awards ceremony during VivaTech. A special prize will also be given to a startup for the most compelling data and artificial intelligence solution. One of the startups will be named the winner of the 2022 LVMH Innovation Award.

This challenge is open to startups from around the world that are still in their growth stage - from seed to scale-up - and positioned to operate on a global scale to help the world leader in luxury meet challenges linked to creative processes, the omnichannel customer experience, operations or production. There is a special focus on solutions in Fashion Tech, Beauty Tech and Jewelry Tech.

To get a chance to pitch your solution to LVMH and its Maisons, follow this link to apply before March 4: https://challenges.vivatechnology.com/en/challenges/lvmh.

TECH PART IN OUR FUTURE!

See highlights from the 2021 LVMH Innovation Award and discover the winning startups:

Omnichannel & Retail Experience: BAMBUSER - Official Challenge Winner

Bambuser is a startup specialized in Live Stream Shopping that helps brands host live shopping sessions online with influencers or sales associates. These shows are hosted natively on the brand websites, enabling them to own the look and feel of the experience and manage conversations, data and check-out. As the winner of the 2021 LVMH Innovation Award, Bambuser has joined the LVMH accelerator program "La Maison des Startups" at Station F and has already partnered with a number of LVMH Maisons, including Parfums Christian Dior and Make Up For Ever.

Data & Artificial Intelligence: DATA&DATA

A French startup founded in 2012 by Zouheir Guedri, Data&Data analyzes large volumes of transactions carried out on international marketplaces to help luxury companies fine-tune their marketing strategies and counter gray market resale of their products. Data&Data was among the startups that participated in the fourth season of LVMH's accelerator program "La Maison des Startups" at Station F.

Employee Experience: EACH ONE

Created in 2015 by Fanny Prigent, Maxime Baudet and Théo Scubla, Each One aims to enhance the visibility of refugees and migrants who have been given work permits by putting them in touch with multinational companies.

Media & Brand Awareness: AGLET

Aglet is a game publisher and developer founded by Ryan Mullins in 2019 and based in England. Inspired by Pokémon Go, the Aglet game enables sneaker fans to earn in-game currency, compete with other players and collect limited-edition virtual sneakers designed by some of the world's leading brands.

Operations & Manufacturing Excellence: HIPLI

Launched in 2020 by Anne-Sophie Raoult and Léa Got, Hipli designs and produces reusable packaging. After receiving a delivery, consumers can easily post the packaging back to Hipli's sorting centers using the prepaid label. Just one year after its creation, Hipli already operates in nine countries across Europe.

Sustainability: GALY

Galy is a US-headquartered startup founded by Luciano Bueno and Paula Elbl. To address the issue of excess water and pesticide use in cotton production, Galy offers apparel brands cotton grown from cells in bioreactors.