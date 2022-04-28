LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · April 28, 2022 recaps 2021 highlights and confirms commitments with publication of Annual Report and Social and Environmental Responsibility Report

With the publication of its Annual Report and Social and Environmental Responsibility Report, LVMH details the strategy pursued by the Group in 2021 while showcasing the many initiatives that embody an unwavering commitment to positive impact. The documents once again confirm that, beyond business performance, LVMH is deeply committed to exemplary social, environmental and cultural responsibility.

"Steadfast and determined", this is the way Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, starts the Annual Report before continuing: "LVMH navigated the uncertainties of 2021 without ever deviating from its long-term course: excellence, creativity and commitment. LVMH achieved a remarkable performance in 2021. In a year that was once again heavily affected by the pandemic, thanks to our teams' hard work and unflagging enthusiasm - which I wholeheartedly applaud - our Group more than weathered the storm. Our results are excellent: we delivered strong growth that surged even higher in the fourth quarter, and we continued to expand our ever-growing lead. If I may draw a parallel with cycling: the Tour de France is not won on the flats in fine weather, but on the steepest slopes, facing storms and headwinds - that's when the champions pull ahead."