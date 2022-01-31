LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · January 31, 2022 Dior and Fendi unveil haute couture collections for Spring/Summer 2022

Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Kim Jones at Fendi presented stunning collections during Paris Haute Couture Week, both celebrating the excellence of savoir-faire with magical visions.

Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri pays tribute to the excellence of the atelier in her Spring/Summer 2022 haute couture collection. The silhouettes flowed in an evanescent choreography of embroidery, feathers, braids, pearls and crystals. In a white and black vision highlighted by flashes of gold and silver, the dreamlike lightness of draped bodysuits and evening gowns alternated with architectural capes and coats, as well as tights transformed into jewels. The apparent simplicity of off-the-shoulder gowns reveals hours of meticulous handmade craft. Each minute rhinestone is the fruit of technical prowess and expert gestures, including a chiffon gown that transmutes into a bird's wing, embroidered with delicate feathers and sparkling gemstones. The setting for the show was itself a trompe-l'œil, featuring works by celebrated Indian artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh on the walls in majestic embroidered renditions created by the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai. Each colorful embroidery echoed the monochrome embroideries of the haute couture silhouettes, a vector for lively dialogue between Indian and French savoir-faire in a universal language of handmade expertise and craft as artistic expression.