  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · January 31, 2022 Dior and Fendi unveil haute couture collections for Spring/Summer 2022

01/31/2022 | 10:21am EST
Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Kim Jones at Fendi presented stunning collections during Paris Haute Couture Week, both celebrating the excellence of savoir-faire with magical visions.

Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri pays tribute to the excellence of the atelier in her Spring/Summer 2022 haute couture collection. The silhouettes flowed in an evanescent choreography of embroidery, feathers, braids, pearls and crystals. In a white and black vision highlighted by flashes of gold and silver, the dreamlike lightness of draped bodysuits and evening gowns alternated with architectural capes and coats, as well as tights transformed into jewels. The apparent simplicity of off-the-shoulder gowns reveals hours of meticulous handmade craft. Each minute rhinestone is the fruit of technical prowess and expert gestures, including a chiffon gown that transmutes into a bird's wing, embroidered with delicate feathers and sparkling gemstones. The setting for the show was itself a trompe-l'œil, featuring works by celebrated Indian artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh on the walls in majestic embroidered renditions created by the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai. Each colorful embroidery echoed the monochrome embroideries of the haute couture silhouettes, a vector for lively dialogue between Indian and French savoir-faire in a universal language of handmade expertise and craft as artistic expression.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Financials
Sales 2021 62 324 M 69 508 M 69 508 M
Net income 2021 10 697 M 11 931 M 11 931 M
Net Debt 2021 12 494 M 13 934 M 13 934 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 361 B 403 B 402 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,99x
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float -
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 716,40 €
Average target price 819,32 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.46%402 624
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.30%40 845
V.F. CORPORATION-14.01%24 485
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-14.47%24 464
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.40%16 682
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-12.43%8 725