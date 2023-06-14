Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:48:26 2023-06-14 am EDT
849.20 EUR   +0.87%
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · June 14, 2023 and Epic Games announce strategic partnership to transform Maisons' creative pipeline and customer experiences

06/14/2023 | 09:32am EDT
At the Viva Technology show, LVMH announced a partnership with Epic Games, creator of Fortnite and Unreal Engine, to transform the Group's creative pipeline and bring customers new types of immersive products discovery experiences. This strategic partnership will empower LVMH and its Maisons to further utilize Epic's powerful 3D creation tools to offer experiences like virtual fitting rooms and fashions shows, 360 product carousels, augmented reality, creation of digital twins and more.

These tools, including Unreal Engine, Reality Capture, Twinmotion, and MetaHuman technology will help LVMH unlock significant growth opportunities. With a resolutely future-facing spirit, LVMH and its Maisons have continually updated their offering to engage with new practices while respecting their timeless assets and heritage. This same ethos guides the partnership forged with Epic Games. LVMH will be able to leverage the world-renowned expertise of Epic to enrich the experiences proposed to its customers in virtual worlds, tightening an alignment with the Group's core strengths in the real world - the inimitable know-how of its production workshops and ownership of its networks of stores.

What's more, collaborating with Epic will expand the expertise of LVMH teams, reflecting the priority the Group places on nurturing the digital acculturation of its people.

"We have always been committed to innovations with the potential to bring our customers new experiences. Interactive games, which have developed into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon, are a perfect example. The partnership with Epic Games will accelerate our expertise in 3D tools and ecosystems, from the creation of new collections to ad campaigns and to our Maisons' websites. We will also engage more effectively with young generations who are very much at ease with these codes and uses" says Antonio Belloni, LVMH Group Managing Director.

"With this partnership, we will work with LVMH's designers to transform physical and digital product creation using Epic's suite of advanced creator tools. We are excited to accelerate the Group's adoption of Unreal Engine, Reality Capture, Twinmotion and MetaHuman technology, and help LVMH's global brands engage with customers through immersive digital experiences," says Bill Clifford, VP, Unreal Engine at Epic Games.

Solutions already deployed at LVMH Maisons

Several LVMH Maisons have already successfully adopted solutions from Epic. During Viva Technology in 2022, Bulgari unveiled a captivating metaverse experience inspired by ancient Rome dubbed "Virtual Rome". The project was developed using Epic's Unreal Engine 5, resulting in stunning realism.

Also at Viva Technology in 2022, LVMH presented Livi, its first virtual ambassador and face of innovation, developed and brought to virtual life thanks to Unreal Engine and MetaHuman technology, Epic's framework for creating highly realistic digital humans.

This year another iconic LVMH Maison, Louis Vuitton, will present the "Digital Show Experience" at the LVMH Pavilion, designed using Epic's Unreal Engine 5, MetaHuman technology and Reality Capture. This six-minute interactive and immersive experience will let visitors relive the 2023 Fall-Winter Men's show, which took place at the famous Louvre Cour Carrée in January 2023. Visitors will discover a selection of looks and creations from the Louis Vuitton men's collection during a digital journey through the seven rooms in the décor of the show.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 13:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 88 071 M 95 120 M 95 120 M
Net income 2023 16 617 M 17 947 M 17 947 M
Net Debt 2023 21 240 M 22 940 M 22 940 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 422 B 456 B 456 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 173 492
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 841,90 €
Average target price 942,46 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Jerome Sibille Secretary, Head-Administration & Legal Affairs
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.83%455 618
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.98%46 806
MONCLER S.P.A.32.77%19 171
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-31.73%15 540
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION14.15%7 889
VF CORPORATION-30.71%7 409
