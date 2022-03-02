Log in
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · March 2, 2022 Emergency contribution of the Group

03/02/2022 | 02:58pm EST
The LVMH Group is closely monitoring the tragic situation in Ukraine and stands alongside all those severely affected by this war. The Group's first concern is the safety of its 150 employees in Ukraine and is providing them with essential financial and operational assistance.

LVMH has today also decided to make a first emergency donation of five million euros to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help the direct and indirect victims of this conflict.

In addition, the Group is launching a fundraising campaign in support of the ICRC to facilitate the contributions of employees across the Group and its 76 Maisons.

The LVMH Heart Fund, launched in 2021, has been specifically activated to provide financial and psychological support to all employees, especially those directly affected by this conflict.

The LVMH Group's crisis committee is constantly tracking the situation and will adapt its measures as needed.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 19:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
