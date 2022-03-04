Log in
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : March 4, 2022 Hublot joins Polar Pod expedition designed by explorer Jean-Louis Etienne

03/04/2022 | 10:56am EST
Hublothas become a partner of the Polar Pod exhibition created by explorer Jean-Louis Etienne to study the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica. The mission will share data with the international scientific community gathered by a zero-emission ecological vessel. The Swiss watch manufacture is proud to support the world's first expedition to explore the planet's main oceanic carbon sink and a vast reservoir of marine biodiversity.

As part of its Hublot Xplorations program, the Swiss watchmaker has signed a new partnership with the Polar Pod expedition. The brainchild of French explorer Jean-Louis Etienne, this adventure will explore the waters of the 'Furious Fifties', so named for the Southern Ocean's high winds and rough seas.

Designed to withstand extreme weather, the Polar Pod is a vertical vessel 100 meters high - with a draft of 80 meters - stabilized by 150 metric tons of ballast. It will drift with the Antarctic circumpolar current, which runs from west to east around Antarctica, and be powered by energy from six wind turbines.

Construction of the Polar Pod will begin in June 2022, with a launch date in late 2023. The exhibition will span three years until 2026.

The Southern Ocean captures 50% of the carbon dioxide absorbed by all the world's oceans and constitutes a gigantic reservoir of marine biodiversity. Thanks to its powerful instruments, the Polar Pod will perform measures and observations of this remote part of the world and provide a continuous stream of data that the international scientific community is currently lacking. This data covers biodiversity, ocean current dynamics, the impact of human pollution and atmosphere-ocean interactions that regulate the climate.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
