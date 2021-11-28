Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · November 28, 2021 The passing of Virgil Abloh

11/28/2021 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.

"We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend." Bernard Arnault, LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Since March 2018, Virgil Abloh was Men's Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton.

In July 2021, LVMH had acquired a majority stake in Off-White LLC, the trademark owner of Off-White™️, of which Virgil Abloh was the founder and Artistic Director since 2013. Additionally, LVMH and Mr. Abloh had announced the expansion of their relationship to launch new brands and partner with existing ones in a variety of sectors beyond the realm of fashion.

Born in Rockford, Illinois in 1980, Virgil Abloh was an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, and designer. After earning a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin Madison, he completed a Master's Degree in Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology in a curriculum founded by Mies van der Rohe.

Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™️ was started in 2012 as an artwork titled "PYREX VISION." In 2013, the brand premiered a seasonal men's and women's fashion label showing runway collections during Paris Fashion Week since 2015.

In 2015, Virgil Abloh for Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™️ is among the finalists of the LVMH Prize.

Abloh has also presented his work at major design institutions around the globe by the likes of Harvard Graduate School of Design, Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation and the Rhode Island School of Design. In 2019 he had a major exhibition of past and current work at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Chicago, Illinois.

Virgil Abloh has been awarded various prizes throughout his outstanding career, most recently winning the British Fashion Awards "Urban Luxe" award and International Designer of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2017.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 19:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
02:51pBERNARD ARNAULT : Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with ..
RE
02:15pStar designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH
RE
02:10pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : · November 28, 2021 The passing of Virgil Abloh
PU
11/26Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
RE
11/26LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wines & Spirits · November 26, 2021 Hennessy announces ..
PU
11/25LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Fashion & Leather Goods · November 25, 2021 Louis Vuitt..
PU
11/25MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada's heir designate vows to keep group in family hands
RE
11/24UK risks Christmas alcohol shortage due to lack of drivers
RE
11/23As holidays near, 'smash-and-grab' robbers hit U.S. retailers
RE
11/23LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Selective retailing · November 23, 2021 24S presents ex..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 964 M 70 076 M 70 076 M
Net income 2021 10 655 M 12 050 M 12 050 M
Net Debt 2021 13 041 M 14 748 M 14 748 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 349 B 394 B 394 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 692,00 €
Average target price 751,25 €
Spread / Average Target 8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE35.45%394 500
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.31.19%59 270
V.F. CORPORATION-13.38%29 058
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED61.91%28 898
MONCLER S.P.A.25.09%19 133
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.35.46%10 935