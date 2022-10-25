LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · October 25, 2022 announces the signing of its first partnership as part of its policy to reduce energy consumption

The partnership was announced in conjunction with the LIFE360 in Stores event on October 25-26, part of LVMH's LIFE 360 environmental initiative. Alongside this new partnership, the event celebrates best practices in energy performance at the Group's stores, with seven awards going to the most outstanding achievements.

Organized at the initiative of Antoine Arnault, LVMH Image and Environment, and Hélène Valade, LVMH Environment Development Director, LIFE360 in Stores launched an ambitious call for action to fight climate change, "ACT for Climate". During the event, the Group also announced the signature of an agreement spanning at least three years with Hang Lung Properties, which owns a hundred malls in China. This cooperation with a major landlord will enable LVMH to achieve more quickly its environmental objectives thanks to swift and effective implementation of the standards set by the LIFE 360 roadmap. This includes progress at stores whose premises are owned by third parties outside the Group.

Hang Lung Properties has notably committed to cutting its energy consumption by 18% by 2025, to turning off shops' lights outside business hours, and to ensuring the presence of electricity meters. For its part, LVMH's commitments include sourcing 70% of its materials from within a radius of 500 kilometers, along with measuring and tracking energy consumption at its stores. The two partners' objective is to reduce their environmental impact while at the same time ensuring the health of customers and employees, with special emphasis on indoor air quality, for example by installing air quality sensors in all stores.

This initial agreement is groundbreaking in scope and consolidates efforts to achieve the LVMH Group's announced target of a 10% cut in energy consumption worldwide by October 2023, in line with French government recommendations.

[Link] © Marie Rouge

"The design of our stores, like that of our products, is inspired by LVMH's core values of creativity, innovation and excellence. And this of course means guaranteeing the environmental performance of our over 5,550 stores around the world. We are thus delighted with the unprecedented scope of this agreement with Hang Lung Properties. Our collaboration will allow us to expand our environmental commitments, especially with regards to climate," stated Antoine Arnault, LVMH Image and Environment.

2022 edition of LIFE360 in Stores:

To underscore the importance of improving the energy performance of the Group's retail spaces, LVMH created the LIFE360 in Stores event in 2016 to drive momentum in achieving excellence. Over two days, 24 providers are invited to present innovative sustainability solutions in five areas to employees from LVMH Maisons - materials, air quality, energy, lighting and interior design - in order to create synergies and initiate long-term projects.

During this fourth edition of the event, seven Maisons received "LIFE360 in Stores Awards" for best practices and actions to reduce their environmental impact.

The following stores were given awards for their performance in eight key categories:

"Envelope design" award (building insulation): Hublot , Geneva, Switzerland

, Geneva, Switzerland "Lighting" award (energy-efficient lighting): Le Bon Marché , Children's space, Paris

, Children's space, Paris "Indoor air quality" award: Fendi , Milan, Vittorio Emanuele II Galleria, Italy

, Milan, Vittorio Emanuele II Galleria, Italy "Energy and Water" award (water and energy management): DFS , Galaxy Galleria, Macau, China

, Galaxy Galleria, Macau, China "Interior Design" award (materials and transport management): Berluti , Milan, via Monte Napoleone, 27, Italy

, Milan, via Monte Napoleone, 27, Italy "Maintenance" award: Loewe , Casa Loewe, Barcelona, Spain

, Casa Loewe, Barcelona, Spain Special award for "Energy Efficiency Plan": Sephora, France

This new award category was created in 2022 to recognize the best energy efficiency plan by an LVMH Maison for the coming year.

Maison Christian Dior also received on this occasion a Special Mention to reward the good performance of its Flagship on Avenue Montaigne, on all categories.

"The LIFE360 in StoresAwards are about more than simply recognizing exemplary performance. They aim to establish benchmarks and inspire continuous improvement by all LVMH Group Maisons. We are especially pleased that these awards specifically celebrate the best Energy Efficiency Plan for the year ahead, aligned with our recent announcement that the entire Group is stepping up actions to immediately and concretely contribute to France's efforts to reduce energy consumption," said Hélène Valade, LVMH Environment Development Director.

LVMH also hosted a round table during the event with Marc-Antoine Jamet, President of Champs-Elysées Committee, Eleonore de Boysson, Region President, Europe and Middle East, DFS, Olivia Polski, Deputy Mayor of Paris for trade, craft, self-employed professionals, applied arts and fashion, and Hélène Valade, LVMH Environment Development Director. The topic was the importance of an energy efficiency plan for a city such as Paris.