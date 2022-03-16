Log in
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Perfumes & Cosmetics · March 16, 2022 HD SKIN, the undetectable foundation by Make Up For Ever

03/16/2022
Once again, Make Up For Ever pushes the boundaries of performance with HD SKIN, the new undetectable foundation developed by its collective of makeup artists.

Even more undetectable and inclusive

What if we'd finally found the ideal foundation? Iconic since 2008, the Ultra HD Foundation reinvents itself and pushes once again the boundaries to reach perfection with HD Skin, the new undetectable stay-true foundation that syncs with the skin. Its new micro-skin system corrects imperfections and blurs the complexion with high precision. Waterproof, sweatproof and smudge-proof, it offers 24-hour skin-perfection and not only that…

True-to-skin, its ultra-light texture fits every type of complexion and its micro-meshed structure makes it fully flexible. The conclusion is clear: no crackles, no dry patches. It follows the skin's movements all day long without migrating whilst offering a semi-mat yet luminous finish for all skin types. The 40 all-inclusive pro shade range, co-created with our worldwide pros, invites you to unleash your own personal edge and singularity and to celebrate beauty in its diversity.

You want to find your perfect shade? Don't wait any longer! Make Up For Ever created the Shade Finder, an online tool that allows you to find your ideal shade with just one selfie. A revolution!

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
