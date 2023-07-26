There are two ways to treat the news of LVMH's half-year results.

The first, alarmist and even sensationalist, notes a slowdown in sales in the United States, up "only" 3%. This would be the umpteenth sign of a more general economic slowdown, of which the French group would be one of the many canaries in the mine. (On the subject of the US luxury goods market, see our article on Richemont ).

The second, more objective perhaps, will be amazed by global sales up 17% and an operating margin on its all-time highs. This is the genius of the LVMH model - the strength of a diversified business portfolio so well constructed that the weakness of some segments is offset by the strength of others.

In detail, there was a marked 11% decline in cognac sales: a warning to Remy Cointrea u shareholders. Fashion, leather goods, cosmetics, jewelry and jewelry, on the other hand, are in insolent health. Gold medal for the retail segment - Sephora, DFS and Le Bon Marché - with growth of 26%.

Half of consolidated sales continue to be generated in Europe and the United States, the other half - for the most part - in Asia and the rest of the world. Japan, Asia and Europe grew by 31%, 23% and 22% respectively in the first half compared to the same period last year.