  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Selective retailing · January 13, 2022 Immersive installation by artist Mehmet Ali Uysal at Le Bon Marché raises awareness on climate change

01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche has given artist Mehmet Ali Uysal carte blanche to mark the White Sales month, which was first introduced by the department store's founders Aristide et Marguerite Boucicaut in 1872. Entitled Su, which means "water" in Turkish, his installation combines natural and cultural elements for an artistic meditation on water and its two-fold vital and destructive power. The immersive installation runs until February 20.

The installation consists of two gigantic icebergs straddling the store's emblematic escalator designed by Andrée Putman. The monumental suspended blocks of ice stretch down from the glass roof - representing the water level - to just above the heads of visitors. A symbol of the melting ice, the turquoise water then spreads to the display windows of the store thanks to a creative play of light.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 62 160 M 71 190 M 71 190 M
Net income 2021 10 652 M 12 199 M 12 199 M
Net Debt 2021 12 371 M 14 168 M 14 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 357 B 408 B 409 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 708,70 €
Average target price 774,83 €
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.52%407 851
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-11.42%45 605
V.F. CORPORATION-1.93%28 206
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-7.62%26 425
MONCLER S.P.A.-6.31%18 471
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-9.07%9 150