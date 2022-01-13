LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Selective retailing · January 13, 2022 Immersive installation by artist Mehmet Ali Uysal at Le Bon Marché raises awareness on climate change

Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche has given artist Mehmet Ali Uysal carte blanche to mark the White Sales month, which was first introduced by the department store's founders Aristide et Marguerite Boucicaut in 1872. Entitled Su, which means "water" in Turkish, his installation combines natural and cultural elements for an artistic meditation on water and its two-fold vital and destructive power. The immersive installation runs until February 20.

The installation consists of two gigantic icebergs straddling the store's emblematic escalator designed by Andrée Putman. The monumental suspended blocks of ice stretch down from the glass roof - representing the water level - to just above the heads of visitors. A symbol of the melting ice, the turquoise water then spreads to the display windows of the store thanks to a creative play of light.