Sephora, the world's leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, launched its first Store of the Future in Shanghai in early June, marking a milestone in prestige beauty retail in China. With an array of innovative services, the new store offers exclusively curated brands with tech and digital elements for a unique retail experience. Situated on the popular East Nanjing Road in Shanghai, this is the second Store of the Future following the opening of a similar concept in Singapore in 2022.

To celebrate the launch of this store customized to the preferences of Chinese consumers, Sephora brought together the elements that create its distinctive difference, shared Alia Gogi, President of Sephora Asia: "The Store of the Future in Shanghai showcases our obsession for experiential retail, where consumers get to enjoy a curated and on-trend beauty offer, tailored and personalized services and classes, as well as digital touchpoints used to unlock consumer journeys within the store."

Customers will discover nearly 230 products from over 35 global beauty brands including Tatcha, Pat McGrath Labs, Hourglass, Anastasia, Dr. Dennis Gross and Courrèges fragrances. What's more, Cha Ling, Maogeping Light, Wei and other premium C-beauty brands will feature new products.

With its innovative concept and the incorporation of the latest beauty tech, Sephora aims to deliver a unique retail experience. Consumers can for example take advantage of personalized advanced skin analysis powered by big data analytics. There are also artificial-intelligence-generated makeup trends for inspiration, plus tutorials on the latest beauty looks matched to customers. RFID sensors are used to educate consumers on product ingredients and provide access to millions of customer reviews. And to ensure a fluid in-store journey, mobile points-of-sale let people check out anywhere and skip lines. Lastly, personalized gift packaging includes features like individualized voice messages.

In addition to ubiquitous advanced beauty tech in the store, for the first time in China, Sephora will also have a Beauty Live Studio to gather its beauty community for exclusive events such as masterclasses on trendy looks, the latest brands and products.

"Apart from incorporating beauty tech, Sephora's Store of the Future in Shanghai is part of our ongoing commitment to deepen our engagement with the beauty community in China. We are excited to continue learning from our customers and partners to deliver a retail experience that best suits their needs and desires," said Maggie Chan, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China.