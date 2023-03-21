Advanced search
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Watches & Jewelry · March 21, 2023 Bulgari launches Scentsorial an exclusive, out of the ordinary, olfactory experience

03/21/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
The Italian maison continues its immersion in technological innovation with the launch of its exclusive Scentsorial project, a revolutionary pioneer experience in which the guests will discover an olfactive masterpiece, revealing Bulgari's desire to rub shoulders, always a little more, with new technologies.

Scentsorial gives each guest a unique immersive experience, a multi-sensory journey, unlike anything that has ever existed in the world of perfumes. To discover Bvlgari Le Gemme Tygar fragrance, Bulgari created a unique exploration of human thoughts and emotions. If the experience has been revealed during the Tax-free fair in Cannes last year, it will open to the public from the 15th to the 26th of March 2023 inside the Dubaï Mall in the United Arab Emirates.

© ARR

Using a wearable device whose purpose is to measure their brainwaves, their micro-movements and their heartbeats, guests will embark on a multi-sensory journey to discover the Tygar fragrance from the Bvlgari Le Gemme collection. This olfactory jewel has been crafted by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier. The fragrance combines a bursting fresh grapefruit accord with a deep sophisticated ambrox®* accord. Throughout the experience, the device detects reactions, thoughts and emotions, transforming them in real time into generative downloadable collectibles, based on a specific personalized data.

With this innovation, Bulgari encapsulates what is at the core of a fragrance: an emotional journey, unique to everyone, creating the most intense long-lasting memory the senses can bring.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
