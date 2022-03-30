LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Watches & Jewelry · March 30, 2022 TAG Heuer unveils six new exceptional models at Watches & Wonders

Following last year's online edition, the Watches & Wonders showcase is back in Geneva with a physical show this year from March 30 through April 4, presenting both revolutionary creations in the watch industry alongside exceptional timepieces. TAG Heuer will of course be on hand, introducing no fewer than six new watches during the event, a must rendezvous for the watch industry. Here's a recap of the new releases.

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma features innovative lab-grown diamonds in an avant-garde design, a major milestone in the company's 160-year-old history - and indeed for the entire watch industry. The watch is a veritable tour de force of materials. The disruptive technique employed by TAG Heuer is based on Chemical Vapor Deposition technology (CVD), introducing a new way to master design and the play of light with material thanks to the versatility of lab-grown diamonds in unique shapes and textures. At the same time the watch is a masterpiece of contrasts, from the sandblasted anodized aluminum case and a black ceramic polished bezel, to a black DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating. The spectacular design of the TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma is joined by an equally wondrous movement inside. Equipped with the TAG Heuer Nanograph Tourbillon H02, the calibre carries the groundbreaking inhouse carbon hairspring developed by the TAG Heuer Institute.