    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Watches & Jewelry · September 13, 2021 Tiffany & Co. debuts “About love” campaign film starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z

09/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Today Tiffany & Co. debuts the 'ABOUT LOVE' campaign film starring powerhouse couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z. The film by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei features a highly anticipated musical performance of the classic song 'Moon River.' Made famous in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, the iconic tune is reimagined with vocals by Beyoncé and captured by JAY-Z on a Super 8 camera.

Throughout the campaign film, Beyoncé wears an assortment of incredible diamond-intensive pieces, including the Tiffany Diamond. The Tiffany Diamond is considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century and symbolizes the brand's rich heritage. House icons including designs from Jean Schlumberger and the Tiffany T collection are also featured in the campaign film. Most notably, JAY-Z wears Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch that Tiffany artisans reimagined as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. Jean Schlumberger was best known for dressing high society's elite in the 1960s and '70s; it is appropriate that his unmistakable designs live out his legacy on one of today's greatest creative forces.

The Orum House in Los Angeles serves as the setting for the film, in which nostalgic flashbacks are interwoven with cinematic, dreamlike visuals. Designed by architect Zoltan Pali, the three-level, 18,800-square-foot home floats above its surrounding Bel Air landscape and was personally selected by the Carters for the film.

A result of close collaboration and a shared vision between both the Carters and Tiffany & Co., the film is stripped down and raw, capturing the Carters' indescribable chemistry through stolen moments of intimacy. It is a story of longing and reunion-a bond that transcends space and time.

'ABOUT LOVE' launched globally in print on September 2 and the accompanying film will debut on tiffany.com on September 13 and be amplified through global media activations starting September 15. The campaign will further unfold later this year with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton. The 'ABOUT LOVE' team includes wardrobe stylists June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte, hair stylists Jawara Wauchope and Nakia Rachon and makeup artist Sir John Barnett.

As a part of the House's collaboration with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. has partnered with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation to create the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program. Tiffany & Co. has pledged USD $2M in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship will be awarded to five small private schools, as well as select state schools: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 15:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
