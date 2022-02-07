Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Wines & Spirits · February 7, 2022 Veuve Clicquot celebrates 250 years aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, Europe

02/07/2022 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To mark its 250th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot has conceived an exceptional journey with Belmond on board its mythic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Starting June 5, guests will spend two days discovering the history and savoir-faire of the Champagne Maison, traveling from Reims to Venice, retracing the route of the first bottles shipped abroad by the Maison in 1772.

Entitled "Voyage Solaire", a name inspired by the signature sunburst yellow color of Veuve Clicquot labels since 1877, the celebratory journey follows the sun from dawn to sunset. It begins at sunrise in Reims, in the heart of Champagne, with a visit to the chalk cellars and a tasting of the Maison's most prestigious cuvées, accompanied by Cellar Master Didier Mariotti.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 18:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
01:20pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wines & Spirits · February 7, 2022 Veuve Clicquot celeb..
PU
03:24aDolce&Gabbana takes perfumes and cosmetics business in-house
RE
02/06Analysis-Singapore bets on niche SPAC listings to capture tech boom
RE
02/04LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wines & Spirits · February 4, 2022 Château d'Yquem writ..
PU
02/03LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : · February 3, 2022 “The Story Behind ME” re..
PU
02/03Ralph Lauren rides luxury boom as high-end apparel sales soar
RE
02/03LVMH : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
02/03MARKETMIND : More than four
RE
02/02LVMH : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/02Capri plans price increases at Michael Kors, Versace as luxury fashion booms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 324 M 71 317 M 71 317 M
Net income 2021 10 697 M 12 241 M 12 241 M
Net Debt 2021 12 494 M 14 296 M 14 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 356 B 407 B 407 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float -
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 706,10 €
Average target price 834,71 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.87%406 825
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-14.07%43 491
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-4.98%27 191
V.F. CORPORATION-13.79%24 547
MONCLER S.P.A.-9.40%17 892
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-10.19%8 948