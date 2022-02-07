LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Wines & Spirits · February 7, 2022 Veuve Clicquot celebrates 250 years aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, Europe

To mark its 250th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot has conceived an exceptional journey with Belmond on board its mythic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Starting June 5, guests will spend two days discovering the history and savoir-faire of the Champagne Maison, traveling from Reims to Venice, retracing the route of the first bottles shipped abroad by the Maison in 1772.

Entitled "Voyage Solaire", a name inspired by the signature sunburst yellow color of Veuve Clicquot labels since 1877, the celebratory journey follows the sun from dawn to sunset. It begins at sunrise in Reims, in the heart of Champagne, with a visit to the chalk cellars and a tasting of the Maison's most prestigious cuvées, accompanied by Cellar Master Didier Mariotti.