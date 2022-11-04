Advanced search
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Wines & Spirits · November 4, 2022 The world's only Hotel Clicquot launches in Noosa

11/04/2022 | 10:42am EDT
After Byron Bay in 2021, Veuve Clicquot is hosting a new hotel in Noosa, on Australia's stunning Sunshine Coast. The hotel is welcoming guests until November 13, proposing unforgettable experiences inspired by the 'solaire' Veuve Clicquot lifestyle. Guests avid for extraordinary moments are invited to check into paradise…

Designed by architect Noel Robinson, the hotel features sweeping ocean views from an infinity pool, private access to the beach and Noosa National Park, a cinema, a hair salon, a spa and more. Every detail resonates with signature Clicquot yellow design touches and retro-chick inspiration, blending exquisite luxe with sustainability. The hotel is constructed from the same hemp material employed by the Maison for its product packaging, while solar panels, green walls and even the menus reflect Veuve Clicquot's deep attachment to nature and its preservation.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
