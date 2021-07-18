Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fashion label Etro -sources

07/18/2021 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Etro Spring/Summer 2022 men's collection in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by French luxury giant LVMH, has agreed to buy a 60% stake in Italian fashion company Etro, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal values Etro at about 500 million euros ($590 million), the sources said, confirming reports in Italian newspapers La Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore.

Etro said in a statement that L Catterton was taking a majority stake in the company, while the Etro family would retain "a significant minority interest". It did not go into specifics and gave no financial details.

Gerolamo Etro, who founded the company in 1968, will be the chairman and the deal is set to be closed by the end of the year, the statement said.

"We are thrilled to be working with the L Catterton team who will bring their in-depth knowledge of the fashion sector and an experience in the international development of important brands, allowing our company to reach new heights," the firm said.

LVMH and L Catterton were not immediately available for comment.

In April, a source close to the matter had told Reuters that the Milan-based luxury brand was considering an expression of interest from L Catterton, an investment firm born out of a partnership among Catterton, LVMH and its billionaire owner Bernard Arnault.

One of the sources said Etro's four children would stay on as shareholders with a 40% stake and would remain owners of Etro's real estate property and directly operated stores.

L Catterton recently bought German sandal maker Birkenstock. LVMH, which owns a string of Italian labels including jeweller Bulgari, also boosted its stake in Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's to 10% in April.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
09:27aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fashion lab..
RE
09:23aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fashion lab..
RE
07/16EUROPE : Basic material, luxury stocks drive European shares to a third day of l..
RE
07/16Exclusive-Agnelli heir held Armani tie-up talks to build luxury empire - sour..
RE
07/16FTSE 100 Closes Tough Week in Negative Amid Covid-19 Concerns
DJ
07/16LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Fashion & Leather Goods · July 16, 2021 Spotl..
PU
07/16MARKET CHATTER : LVMH-Backed L Catterton Mulls IPO, SPAC Merger
MT
07/16Pound's Gains Seen Limited in Absence of Early Rate Rise Signals
DJ
07/16Basic material, luxury stocks drive European shares to a third day of losses
RE
07/16Americas and jewellery boost Richemont sales as pandemic hit wanes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60 025 M 70 859 M 70 859 M
Net income 2021 9 142 M 10 792 M 10 792 M
Net Debt 2021 13 307 M 15 709 M 15 709 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 330 B 389 B 389 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 654,30 €
Average target price 681,60 €
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.07%405 380
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.6.80%47 336
V.F. CORPORATION-9.35%32 518
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED74.02%26 379
MONCLER S.P.A.13.16%18 481
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.39.09%10 958