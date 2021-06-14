LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · June 14, 2021 Emilio Pucci drops eye-catching collection in collaboration with Supreme

Emilio Pucci is perpetually evolving, including ongoing dialogue with its rich archives to nurture the founder's intuitive and boldly energetic vision, always engaged with today. For spring/summer 2021 Emilio Pucci has unveiled a partnership with Supreme, creating a new collection of 14 pieces featuring the iconic Pucci prints Tulipani (1965) and Fantasia (1970).

The collection includes a silk tuxedo, water-resistant nylon sports suits, shirts and T-shirts with printed and embroidered logos, hooded sweatshirts with matching pants, a football shirt and shorts, plus a range of accessories to complete the look.

Born in 1914 to one of Florence's oldest noble families, Emilio Pucci began his fashion career unexpectedly in 1947 when he created a revolutionary streamlined ski suit that was photographed on Swiss slopes by Harper's Bazaar.

In 1950 his success led him to open La Canzone del Mare, a boutique in Capri dedicated to carefree resort clothing, adopting the American concept of luxury sportswear with a unique flair for bright colors.

Ascending in a virtuous circle over the ensuing decade, Emilio Pucci became a global brand celebrated for a joyful and modern approach to women's fashion. Experimenting with fluid shapes and innovative, superb quality materials, the designer created pieces that were as elegant as they were comfortable for the international jet set.

His swirling kaleidoscopic designs earned him the sobriquet 'The Prince of Prints' and continue to mark the brand signature today.

With his Palazzo pajamas, foulard shirts and wrinkle-free dresses, he embraced a feminine spirit infused with spontaneity and freedom of movement.

His sleek avant-garde 'Made in Italy' style was a departure from the highly structured New Look that dominated fashion in the mid 20th century.

Since 1947 Emilio Pucci has nurtured a stylistic language of prints and colors marked by an inimitable signature. The brand continues to empower its narrative by welcoming new creative voices to interpret its prestigious heritage.

The bold language Emilio Pucci created, inspired by the rich heritage and exotic cultures and natural landscapes of the Mediterranean, continues to shape his eponymous brand.

Today, Emilio Pucci remains in constant dialogue with the Maison's vast and rich archives, driving the founder's intuitive and dynamic vision forward to welcome a vibrant new world.