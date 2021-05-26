LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · May 26, 2021 Louis Vuitton becomes the official Trophy Travel Case provider for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de MonacoTM

Louis Vuitton has announced a multi-year partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) and presented a unique Trophy Travel Case for the 78th edition of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de MonacoTM. This bespoke case in the colors of the Principality is a celebration of both exceptional French savoir-faire and passion for a legendary sporting event. True to the art of travel, and united with the values of sport, from now on 'Victory travels in Louis Vuitton.'

The alliance between the iconic French Maison and the Automobile Club de Monaco, the organizer of Formula 1's most legendary race, is sealed by the Trophy Travel Case, which epitomizes their shared values of tradition, transmission and excellence. Hand-crafted in Louis Vuitton's historic Asnières workshop, this one-of-a-kind trunk sports a red Monogram pattern on a tarmac-black background. It is decorated with a V for Victory, painted in two bands of red and white, the colors of the Monaco flag. The white stripe also evokes the street circuit of one of the most spectacular race tracks in the world, where drivers must outdo each other in power and precision. The Principality's narrow streets, multiple inclines and famous tunnel are legendary among speed aficionados. Inside its Louis Vuitton case, the trophy is the perfect replica of the 3,337-km circuit with its famous 19 bends, where overtaking is nigh on impossible.

Under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™, which was first run in 1929, is one of the most widely viewed events in the world, basking in the glamour of the Riviera. 'Fangio, Hill, Moss, Stewart, Senna, Prost, Schumacher, or more recently Alonso, Vettel, Rosberg, Ricciardo or Hamilton, the Monaco Grand Prix has celebrated the greatest champions. At almost 300 km/h between the rails, it is the Formula 1 Grand Prix that all drivers aspire to win one day. Today, we are proud to be associated with the championship and to start writing a piece of history together. 'Victory travels in Louis Vuitton' - the Trophy Travel Case will witness future victories and continue to carry legends!' says Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO.

According to Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco: 'Apart from being a major partnership with the flagship brand of the LVMH Group, we are delighted that the trophy awarded to the winner of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™ can now safely travel in 'first class'. Louis Vuitton and the Automobile Club de Monaco are at once forerunners and project supervisors in their respective fields of expertise. Louis Vuitton is associated with the most coveted trophies in the world. This emblematic partnership allows the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™ trophy to benefit from this heritage, bringing unprecedented elegance into the world of motorsport.'

The 78th edition of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™ was won by Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who was joined on the podium by Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and British driver Lando Norris (McLaren).