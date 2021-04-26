Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : From McNuggets to Vuitton, K-pop's BTS notch up marketing deals

04/26/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York

(Corrects April 23 story to clarify in para 3 that there are seven members of BTS, not six)

PARIS (Reuters) - Mixing high- and low-cost styles is a well-worn fashion trick, and Korean pop sensations BTS are taking the approach to a whole new level in marketing deals announced this week.

After first agreeing with McDonald's to promote a new meal selling for just over $6, the seven-strong boyband have also been named brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, the purveyor of handbags that sell for well above $1,000.

The Grammy-nominated South Korean group, which now releases English-language songs too, has topped the album charts several times in the United States.

Louis Vuitton, the biggest sales driver at French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, already works with a roster of celebrities to promote its wares, from actresses Emma Stone and Jennifer Connelly to actor and singer Jaden Smith.

Many brand ambassadors have starred in advertising campaigns but also popped up in the front row at fashion shows, helping drive buzz on social media, a marketing avenue top luxury brands have invested heavily in.

Asia - and especially China, where K-pop is also popular - provides major markets for luxury brands, and has fuelled sales bounces as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Louis Vuitton's menswear designer Virgil Abloh, known for his streetwear-style creations and who is friends with hip-hop star Kanye West, said the BTS partnership added "a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture".

Luxury brands have not traditionally liked working with so-called influencers who represent other labels that do not fit with their high-end image, although the boundaries between sports and fashion for instance is starting to blur.

"As disparate as their businesses might seem, McDonald's and Louis Vuitton share a need to onboard new generations of consumers," Carol Spieckerman, president at retail consultancy Spieckerman Retail, said.

Louis Vuitton had no comment on Friday on BTS' McDonald's deal. Under that agreement, the band's meal will launch starting next month in nearly 50 countries, and will include chicken McNuggets, fries, and two dips.

Neither Vuitton nor McDonald's disclosed any financial details.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
11:41aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : From McNuggets to Vuitton, K-pop's BTS notch..
RE
10:39aGlobal markets live: Philips, Crédit Suisse, Nestlé...
07:29aMARKET CHATTER : Lagardere In Talks With Shareholders Over Deal To Avoid Dismant..
MT
03:23aLagardere eyes governance overhaul in truce with shareholders
RE
02:13aLAGARDERE : studying project to change corporate form into joint-stock company
RE
04/25LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Fashion & Leather Goods · April 23, 2021 Cel..
PU
04/24Arnaud Lagardere to change corporate governance at Lagardere company -Les Ech..
RE
04/23LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Press release
PU
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honeywell, American Express, Intel...
04/23LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Tod's shares soar on $90.5m deal with French..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 953 M 71 118 M 71 118 M
Net income 2021 8 506 M 10 261 M 10 261 M
Net Debt 2021 19 114 M 23 058 M 23 058 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 316 B 382 B 382 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 632,28 €
Last Close Price 628,10 €
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.94%381 736
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.03%44 453
V.F. CORPORATION3.48%34 627
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED18.95%20 232
MONCLER S.P.A.2.39%16 601
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.47.21%11 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ