LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Italian fashion group Tod's says LVMH increased its shareholding to 10%

April 22 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Tod's
said on Thursday that French luxury giant LVMH has
increased its shareholding in Tod's to 10%.
Tod's founder Della Valle entered into a sale and purchase
agreement with a subsidiary of LVMH for the sale of shares of
Tod's, representing 6.8% of the Italian company's share capital,
Tod's said in a statement. LVMH already owned 3.2%. of the share
capital of the company.
The price per share is 33.10 euros, the statement added.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)