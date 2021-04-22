Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Italian fashion group Tod's says LVMH increased its shareholding to 10%

04/22/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 22 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Tod's said on Thursday that French luxury giant LVMH has increased its shareholding in Tod's to 10%.

Tod's founder Della Valle entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of LVMH for the sale of shares of Tod's, representing 6.8% of the Italian company's share capital, Tod's said in a statement. LVMH already owned 3.2%. of the share capital of the company.

The price per share is 33.10 euros, the statement added. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.18% 632 Real-time Quote.22.25%
TOD'S S.P.A. 1.79% 35.3 Delayed Quote.21.86%
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
03:23pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Italian fashion group Tod's says LVMH increa..
RE
02:21pMONCLER S P A  : first-quarter sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America
RE
02:10pMoncler's Q1 sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America
RE
04:58aLVMH  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:30aStrong Asia growth powers Hermes sales in Q1
RE
02:00aEurope Inc set to surge out of two-year profit slump
RE
04/21EUROPE : European shares rebound on strong earnings, M&A speculation boosts Hugo..
RE
04/21LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Kering's shares climb after luxury goods gro..
RE
04/21Kering Rebounds Beyond Pre-Pandemic Revenue as Gucci Returns to Form -- Earni..
DJ
04/20Richemont's Cartier Sets Up Luxury Goods Blockchain Platform With LVMH, Prada
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 953 M 70 794 M 70 794 M
Net income 2021 8 506 M 10 215 M 10 215 M
Net Debt 2021 19 114 M 22 953 M 22 953 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 318 B 383 B 382 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 631,23 €
Last Close Price 624,60 €
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.25%378 741
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-6.13%42 588
V.F. CORPORATION1.86%33 126
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED16.32%19 775
MONCLER S.P.A.4.43%16 892
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.44.77%11 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ