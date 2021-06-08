LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · June 8, 2021 announces the launch of the Heart Fund, a global emergency and support fund for its 150,000 employees, with an initial endowment of 30 million

As part of the corporate social responsibility approach it has spearheaded for nearly 15 years, the LVMH group has implemented an unprecedented fund aimed at supporting all its staff around the world. The LVMH Heart Fund will help employees suddenly faced with a serious personal situation by providing them with emergency financial aid as well as dedicated social and psychological support.

The LVMH Heart Fund is a global assistance program open to the Group's 150,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Its aim is to help them deal with critical personal situations as well as more day-to-day issues, which the ongoing pandemic has often made particularly challenging. It will be endowed with an initial allocation of €30 million and a free, anonymous and confidential support hotline available to all.

The Group considers that as an employer, it has a responsibility to provide a safe, fulfilling work environment for its employees. With the LVMH Heart Fund, LVMH offers them support during the most difficult periods of their personal lives. This fund is yet another example of the Group's engagement, the attention it pays to each and every individual, and its desire to make a positive contribution to society, of which the Group's employees are also a reflection.

'Our Group's corporate social responsibility policy has been consistently ambitious for the past 15 years, particularly in the areas of Diversity and Inclusion, gender equality and disability. The success of a company is not only measured by its financial results but also by its contribution to society and the support it's able to provide to its employees, wherever they are in the world. Commitment is one of our core values, and the launch of the LVMH Heart Fund is yet another example.', declares Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO, LVMH.

'At LVMH, our people make the difference every day and are at the very heart of the Group's success. In return, it's only fair that we support them and stand by them through the most difficult times that might occur in their lives. With this initiative - unprecedented in its scope - the Group has shown a new side of its deep social commitment to employees and put its core values into action by providing very concrete support to our employees faced with challenging circumstances.', says Chantal Gaemperle, EVP Human Resources and Synergies, LVMH.