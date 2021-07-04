Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Moet Hennessy to add 'sparkling wine' label to champagne for Russia

07/04/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bottles of French Moet & Chandon champagne are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The French champagne maker Moet Hennessy said on Sunday it would begin adding the designation "sparkling wine" to the back of bottles destined for Russia to comply with a new law, having had to suspend deliveries to make the change.

French winegrowers jealously guard the designation "champagne" for the output of the region of the same name, and shun other descriptions.

But the law, signed by President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all non-Russian producers of sparkling wine, including the French to describe their product as such in Russia on the label on the back of the bottle, although not on the front.

Makers of Russian "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone.

Moet Hennessy, which sells the Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Perignon champagnes and belongs to the LVMH group, said it had been forced to suspend deliveries to change its labels.

"The MH Champagne Maisons have always respected the legislation in force wherever they operate, and will resume deliveries as quickly as possible once these adjustments are made," it said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
02:55pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Moet Hennessy to add 'sparkling wine' label ..
RE
07/03BERNARD ARNAULT : Activists spray black paint over Arnault's La Samaritaine stor..
RE
07/02BERNARD ARNAULT : France's Lagardere exposed to takeovers as heir's grip weakens..
RE
07/02LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Fendi, Thelios To Launch Eyewear Collaborati..
MT
07/01LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Fendi teams up with Thelios as LVMH focuses ..
RE
07/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CareMax, EBay, NCC Group, PayPal, Tesla...
07/01LVMH  : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/01LVMH  : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/30LVMH  : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
06/29LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Watches & Jewelry · June 29, 2021 Bvlgari un..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 837 M 70 978 M 70 978 M
Net income 2021 9 043 M 10 727 M 10 727 M
Net Debt 2021 18 092 M 21 460 M 21 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 334 B 396 B 397 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 663,40 €
Average target price 669,70 €
Spread / Average Target 0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.85%405 380
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.5.87%47 336
V.F. CORPORATION-2.48%32 518
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED69.89%26 379
MONCLER S.P.A.14.32%18 481
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.36.75%10 958