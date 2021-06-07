LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Watches & Jewelry · June 7, 2021 Repossi celebrates 10th anniversary of iconic Berbere collection

The Repossi jewelry house has reinvented its classic Berbere pieces to mark the 10th anniversary of the iconic collection. Exclusive creations will be unveiled throughout the year, all featuring the Maison's signature elegance and avant-garde spirit.

With a three-generation family heritage of creative talents, Repossi continually amazes, reinventing iconic jewelry classics under Gaia Repossi, who became Artistic Director in 2007. She reappropriates the codes of traditional jewelry to propose a bold vision with architectural pieces executed with masterful craftsmanship. These new creations showcase Repossi's signature floating diamonds and stacking.

This year Repossi is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Berbere collection, inspired by the multi-line patterns of Tuareg Berber tattoos. Timeless and graphic, these are pieces for everyday wear, welcoming three new intense lacquer colors - Navy, Nude and Red - that elevate the designs.

As with all Repossi creations, this line is a perfect fusion of modernity and heritage. These exquisite designs are hand-crafted in Italy and reflect the jewelry-making excellence of Place Vendôme, embodying the creative universe of Artistic Director Gaia Repossi.

Repossi is also marking this 10th anniversary around the world with the Berbère Chromatic Cities collection, celebrating cities with which the Maison has had deep ties throughout its history with exclusive colors for each one: a match green for Tokyo, a coral pink for Miami, an aqua blue for Monaco, a malachite green for Dubai, a deep Bordeaux for Paris, a red with black gold for London and an electric blue for New York. The Berbère Chromatic Cities collection has been available at Repossi boutiques since May 20.