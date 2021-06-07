Log in
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Watches & Jewelry · June 7, 2021 Repossi celebrates 10th anniversary of iconic Berbere collection

06/07/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
The Repossi jewelry house has reinvented its classic Berbere pieces to mark the 10th anniversary of the iconic collection. Exclusive creations will be unveiled throughout the year, all featuring the Maison's signature elegance and avant-garde spirit.

With a three-generation family heritage of creative talents, Repossi continually amazes, reinventing iconic jewelry classics under Gaia Repossi, who became Artistic Director in 2007. She reappropriates the codes of traditional jewelry to propose a bold vision with architectural pieces executed with masterful craftsmanship. These new creations showcase Repossi's signature floating diamonds and stacking.

This year Repossi is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Berbere collection, inspired by the multi-line patterns of Tuareg Berber tattoos. Timeless and graphic, these are pieces for everyday wear, welcoming three new intense lacquer colors - Navy, Nude and Red - that elevate the designs.

As with all Repossi creations, this line is a perfect fusion of modernity and heritage. These exquisite designs are hand-crafted in Italy and reflect the jewelry-making excellence of Place Vendôme, embodying the creative universe of Artistic Director Gaia Repossi.

Repossi is also marking this 10th anniversary around the world with the Berbère Chromatic Cities collection, celebrating cities with which the Maison has had deep ties throughout its history with exclusive colors for each one: a match green for Tokyo, a coral pink for Miami, an aqua blue for Monaco, a malachite green for Dubai, a deep Bordeaux for Paris, a red with black gold for London and an electric blue for New York. The Berbère Chromatic Cities collection has been available at Repossi boutiques since May 20.

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 16:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 59 415 M 72 451 M 72 451 M
Net income 2021 8 691 M 10 598 M 10 598 M
Net Debt 2021 20 329 M 24 789 M 24 789 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 328 B 399 B 400 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 640,81 €
Last Close Price 651,20 €
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.46%399 242
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.32%42 889
V.F. CORPORATION-7.47%30 992
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED38.46%23 583
MONCLER S.P.A.16.27%19 017
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.29.88%10 442