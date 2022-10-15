Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-14 am EDT
625.20 EUR   +1.25%
08:53aLvmh · October 15, 2022 Lvmh's Les Journées Particulières Lvmh - Day 2 : join us for another day of wonder
PU
10/14Honda's U.S. dealers want to be part of Sony Honda venture's EV launch plans
RE
10/14LVMH : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
LVMH · October 15, 2022 LVMH's Les Journées Particulières LVMH - Day 2: join us for another day of wonder

10/15/2022 | 08:53am EDT
We told you so, the sun will never set on this 5th edition of LVMH's Les Journées Particulières, from New Zealand to China via France, Italy, Switzerland…

Rising amidst century-old trees, the Louis Vuitton Foundation opens its sails wide to welcome families. Young and old are invited to a treasure hunt full of surprises which enables them to discover in detail the masterpiece of the architect Frank Gehry. Icing on the cake, cultural mediators will guide them in the Monet - Mitchell exhibition galleries.

[Link]

[Link]

[Link]

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 12:51:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 78 973 M 76 965 M 76 965 M
Net income 2022 14 605 M 14 234 M 14 234 M
Net Debt 2022 20 345 M 19 828 M 19 828 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 314 B 306 B 306 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 50,8%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Hubert Védrine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-14.00%305 913
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-26.23%36 821
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-31.99%19 338
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.27%11 863
VF CORPORATION-60.16%11 247
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED25.56%6 878