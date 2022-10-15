LVMH · October 15, 2022 LVMH's Les Journées Particulières LVMH - Day 2: join us for another day of wonder

We told you so, the sun will never set on this 5th edition of LVMH's Les Journées Particulières, from New Zealand to China via France, Italy, Switzerland…
Rising amidst century-old trees, the Louis Vuitton Foundation opens its sails wide to welcome families. Young and old are invited to a treasure hunt full of surprises which enables them to discover in detail the masterpiece of the architect Frank Gehry. Icing on the cake, cultural mediators will guide them in the Monet - Mitchell exhibition galleries.
