    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/18 03:49:23 am
640.6 EUR   -3.64%
03:38aLVMH : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:19aKERING : European shares dip on inflation worries, weak China data
RE
03:11aFrench luxury goods groups' shares hit by weak Chinese data
RE
LVMH : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating

10/18/2021 | 03:38am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is set at 785 versus 780 EUR.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Financials
Sales 2021 61 844 M 71 565 M 71 565 M
Net income 2021 10 619 M 12 288 M 12 288 M
Net Debt 2021 12 425 M 14 378 M 14 378 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 335 B 389 B 388 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 664,80 €
Average target price 743,31 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE30.12%388 534
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.15.94%52 381
V.F. CORPORATION-13.89%28 879
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED59.76%27 269
MONCLER S.P.A.17.27%18 389
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.23.26%9 950