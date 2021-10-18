LVMH : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
News
Summary
MC
FR0000121014
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
(MC)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
10/18 03:49:23 am
640.6
EUR
-3.64%
03:38a
LVMH
: RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:19a
KERING
: European shares dip on inflation worries, weak China data
RE
03:11a
French luxury goods groups' shares hit by weak Chinese data
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
LVMH : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
10/18/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is set at 785 versus 780 EUR.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
03:38a
LVMH
: RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:19a
KERING
: European shares dip on inflation worries, weak China data
RE
03:11a
French luxury goods groups' shares hit by weak Chinese data
RE
10/15
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON
: · October 15, 2021 ELLE and announce four Prix des Arti..
PU
10/15
OTB Group Joins LVMH, Prada, Richemont-Led Blockchain Platform
MT
10/15
Italian fashion group OTB joins LVMH-led blockchain platform
RE
10/15
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON
: How To Make Noise With Your Non-traditional Trademark A..
AQ
10/14
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: Aha moment for markets
10/14
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON
: Fashion & Leather Goods · October 14, 2021 Fendi and Ve..
PU
10/14
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON
: Bvlgari celebrates Serpenti in artwork created using ar..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
03:38a
LVMH
: RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/13
LVMH
: Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/13
LVMH
: Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
61 844 M
71 565 M
71 565 M
Net income 2021
10 619 M
12 288 M
12 288 M
Net Debt 2021
12 425 M
14 378 M
14 378 M
P/E ratio 2021
31,6x
Yield 2021
1,22%
Capitalization
335 B
389 B
388 B
EV / Sales 2021
5,62x
EV / Sales 2022
4,97x
Nbr of Employees
148 343
Free-Float
52,3%
More Financials
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
664,80 €
Average target price
743,31 €
Spread / Average Target
11,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony
Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset
Independent Director
Diego della Valle
Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
30.12%
388 534
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
15.94%
52 381
V.F. CORPORATION
-13.89%
28 879
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
59.76%
27 269
MONCLER S.P.A.
17.27%
18 389
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
23.26%
9 950
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave