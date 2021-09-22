Log in
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/21 11:37:03 am
636 EUR   +2.80%
LVMH : Raised to Buy by Barclays

09/22/2021 | 02:15am EDT
Barclays raises his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price remains set at EUR 726.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61 329 M 71 875 M 71 875 M
Net income 2021 10 424 M 12 216 M 12 216 M
Net Debt 2021 13 074 M 15 322 M 15 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 320 B 375 B 376 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,2%
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 636,00 €
Average target price 727,43 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE24.49%375 448
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.21.88%55 066
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED81.14%30 879
V.F. CORPORATION-22.43%26 012
MONCLER S.P.A.3.03%16 641
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.21.26%9 783