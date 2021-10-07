Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

10/07/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 780.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
04:24aLVMH : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:31aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : European stocks rally as energy prices cool
RE
10/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
10/06OCTOBER 6, 2021 ELLE X LVMH FOR THE : discover the 12 finalists
PU
10/06Kering, Cartier launch environmental pact for watches, jewellery
RE
10/05LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Snaps Up Perfume Company Officine Universelle Buly 1803
MT
10/05LVMH : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/05LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : buys perfume company Officine Universelle Buly 1803
RE
10/05SMCP S A : shares rise on prospect of ownership change
RE
10/05LVMH Acquires Perfumes and Cosmetics Brand Officine Universelle Buly
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 403 M 71 013 M 71 013 M
Net income 2021 10 535 M 12 184 M 12 184 M
Net Debt 2021 12 577 M 14 545 M 14 545 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 315 B 363 B 364 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 624,80 €
Average target price 728,28 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.29%363 009
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.40%51 683
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED57.97%26 935
V.F. CORPORATION-21.58%26 299
MONCLER S.P.A.11.45%17 373
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.20.72%9 739