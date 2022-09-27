Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-27 am EDT
604.20 EUR   -0.43%
11:48aLvmh : Share Transactions Disclosure
GL
06:47aLVMH : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/26MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 26, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH: Share Transactions Disclosure

09/27/2022 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, September 27th, 2022

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from September 19th to September 23rd, 2022 was sent to the AMF on September 27th, 2022. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

   LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
France
Aymeric Granet / Charlotte Mariné
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 47 20		 France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991		UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810		 China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+44 772 212 6562
+86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
11:48aLvmh : Share Transactions Disclosure
GL
06:47aLVMH : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/26MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 26, ..
MS
09/26Lvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · September 26, 2022 Bookings for the 5th edition of 's..
PU
09/23Alert: New entries in the Europe Investor portfolio
MS
09/23LVMH : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/22Lvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · September 22, 2022 Bookings for the 5th edition of 's..
PU
09/22LVMH : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/22French company VINCI announces plans to cut down on energy consumption
RE
09/21Sephora Fined $1.2 Million In California AG's First CCPA Settlement
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 997 M 74 278 M 74 278 M
Net income 2022 14 172 M 13 672 M 13 672 M
Net Debt 2022 21 269 M 20 518 M 20 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 305 B 294 B 294 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 606,80 €
Average target price 781,26 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Hubert Védrine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.53%293 902
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-24.73%37 571
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.89%21 066
VF CORPORATION-51.13%13 605
MONCLER S.P.A.-32.76%11 164
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED25.27%6 924