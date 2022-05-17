Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 03:07:35 am EDT
582.60 EUR   +1.32%
05/16European shares flat after weak China data, miners limit fall
RE
05/13French TV company Banijay posts higher Q1 sales and profits
RE
05/13LVMH : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH: Share buyback program

05/17/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, May 17th, 2022

In accordance with its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate for the acquisition of its own shares, for a maximum amount of one billion euros and at most ten million shares, over a period beginning on May 17th, 2022, and ending on or before November 15th, 2022.
The price of the shares repurchased under this mandate may not exceed the limit of 1000 euros per share as set by the LVMH General Meeting of April 21st, 2022.
The shares repurchased are intended to be cancelled.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton est présent dans les Vins & Spiritueux au travers notamment des Maisons Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans et Château Galoupet. Le secteur Mode et Maroquinerie inclut les marques Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH est présent dans le secteur des Parfums et Cosmétiques avec les marques Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Parfums Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian et Officine Universelle Buly. Le groupe d’activités Montres & Joaillerie est constitué des marques Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Chaumet, Zenith, Fred et Hublot. LVMH est également actif dans la distribution sélective ainsi que d’autres activités au travers de DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond et les hôtels Cheval Blanc.

CONTACTS LVMH

 Analystes et investisseurs
 Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 		 Média
 Jean-Charles Tréhan
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

CONTACTS MÉDIA 		 
 France
 Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
 Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
 Publicis Consultants
 + 33 1 44 82 46 05 		 France
 Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
 Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de  Climens
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
 Italie
 Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991 		 Royaume-Uni
 Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800
 Etats-Unis
 Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
 Brunswick Group
 + 1 212 333 3810

  		 Chine
 Daniel Jeffreys
 Deluxewords
 + 44 772 212 6562
 + 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
05/16European shares flat after weak China data, miners limit fall
RE
05/13French TV company Banijay posts higher Q1 sales and profits
RE
05/13LVMH : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/13LVMH : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/12Campari plans new bars to help whet aperitif appetites
RE
05/12Campari plans new bars to help whet aperitif appetites
RE
05/11Shutterstock Acquires Pond5 for $210 Million; Names Paul Hennessy as CEO
MT
05/11Explainer-Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?
RE
05/10French TV producer Banijay to go public via Arnault-backed blank-check company
RE
05/10LVMH : Share transactions disclosure
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 74 374 M 77 376 M 77 376 M
Net income 2022 13 814 M 14 372 M 14 372 M
Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 505 M 4 505 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 290 B 301 B 301 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 575,00 €
Average target price 801,92 €
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-20.91%301 202
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-20.99%39 595
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-33.16%18 988
VF CORPORATION-35.00%18 508
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.15%12 681
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-15.93%7 112