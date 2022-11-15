Advanced search
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
11:39 2022-11-15 am EST
704.20 EUR   +0.50%
01:17pLvmh : Share buyback program
GL
12:52pLvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : November 15, 2022 First edition of LVMH Data Summit headlines a rich agenda of datascience events
PU
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
LVMH: Share buyback program

11/15/2022 | 01:17pm EST
Paris, November 15th, 2022

The mandate granted on May 17th, 2022 by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) to an investment services provider and announced in a press release of the same date, was completed on November 15th, 2022 in accordance with its terms. This mandate, which was put in place as part of the LVMH share buyback program, covered the acquisition of LVMH shares for a total consideration of €1,000m.

16,625,050 LVMH shares were acquired under this mandate.

As previously announced, these shares will be cancelled.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

    LVMH CONTACTS

 Analysts and investors
 Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 		 Media
 Jean-Charles Tréhan
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
 France
 Aymeric Granet / Charlotte Mariné
 Publicis Consultants
 + 33 1 44 82 47 20 		 France
 Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
 Italy
 Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991 		UK
 Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800
 US
 Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
 Brunswick Group
 + 1 212 333 3810 		 China
 Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
 +44 772 212 6562
 +86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


