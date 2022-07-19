Log in
LVMH : Share transactions disclosure
GL
LVMH : Share transactions disclosure
GL
Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
LVMH: Share transactions disclosure

07/19/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Paris, July 19th, 2022

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from July 11th to July 15th, 2022 was sent to the AMF on July 19th, 2022. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

   LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
France
Aymeric Granet / Charlotte Mariné
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 47 20		 France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991		UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810		 China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+44 772 212 6562
+86 21 80 36 04 48


