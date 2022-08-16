Log in
05:47aActivist Investor Bluebell Says Richemont's Arguments for Board Nomination 'Unreasonable'
MT
LVMH: Share transactions disclosure

08/16/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Paris, August 16th, 2022

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from August 8th to August 12th, 2022 was sent to the AMF on August 16th, 2022. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section "regulated information".

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

  LVMH CONTACTS

 Analysts and investors
 Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 		 Media
 Jean-Charles Tréhan
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
 France
 Aymeric Granet / Charlotte Mariné
 Publicis Consultants
 + 33 1 44 82 47 20 		 France
 Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
 Italy
 Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991 		UK
 Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800
 US
 Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
 Brunswick Group
 + 1 212 333 3810 		 China
 Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
 +44 772 212 6562
 +86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


