    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
March 21, 2023
806.70 EUR   +0.27%
12:51pLvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Watches & Jewelry · March 21, 2023 Bulgari launches Scentsorial an exclusive, out of the ordinary, olfactory experience
PU
12:48pLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
03/17LVMH : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
LVMH: Share transactions disclosure

03/21/2023
Paris, March 21st, 2023

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from March 13th to March 17th,2023 was sent to the AMF on March 21st, 2023. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

  LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

  MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05		 France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991		UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810

 		 China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 85 659 M 91 761 M 91 761 M
Net income 2023 16 154 M 17 305 M 17 305 M
Net Debt 2023 20 901 M 22 390 M 22 390 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,1x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 403 B 432 B 432 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 173 492
Free-Float 51,0%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Hubert Védrine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.33%431 833
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.41%37 419
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-17.93%18 659
MONCLER S.P.A.20.53%17 241
VF CORPORATION-22.35%8 333
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION6.05%7 394