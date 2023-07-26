By David Sachs



Shares in LVMH fell Wednesday after the French luxury goods company reported slower growth a day prior.

At 0719 GMT, shares in LVMH were down 3.8% to EUR821.40.

The world's largest luxury goods conglomerate posted higher earnings overall but U.S. revenue fell after recent highs, which Bernstein analysts said signals a more steady market for luxury goods following a boom.

In early trading, stocks across the sector were down. Prada, Swatch, Kering, Salvatore Ferragamo, Brunello Cucinelli and Hermes International were among the companies opening with lower share prices.

