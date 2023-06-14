|
LVMH : Softer Chinese recovery
|Sales 2023
88 071 M
95 120 M
95 120 M
|Net income 2023
16 617 M
17 947 M
17 947 M
|Net Debt 2023
21 240 M
22 940 M
22 940 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|25,5x
|Yield 2023
|1,66%
|Capitalization
422 B
456 B
456 B
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,03x
|EV / Sales 2024
|4,55x
|Nbr of Employees
|173 492
|Free-Float
|51,0%
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Last Close Price
|841,90 €
|Average target price
|942,46 €
|Spread / Average Target
|11,9%