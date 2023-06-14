Advanced search
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:20:15 2023-06-14 am EDT
850.10 EUR   +0.97%
11:16aSlower pace of Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
10:56aLVMH : Softer Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
09:32aLvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · June 14, 2023 and Epic Games announce strategic partnership to transform Maisons' creative pipeline and customer experiences
PU
LVMH : Softer Chinese recovery

06/14/2023 | 10:56am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
02:00aLVMH roles held by Bernard Arnault’s children
RE
06/13US inflation ebb, China stimulus hope lift stocks
AN
06/13Lvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
06/13European shares rise as miners, tech stocks jump
RE
06/12Stocks climb before Fed but oil prices suffer
AN
06/12French Shares Flash Green Ahead of Monetary Policy Meetings in US, EU
MT
06/09Lvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Watches & Jewelry · June 9, 2023 Bulgari opens hotel in..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Financials
Sales 2023 88 071 M 95 120 M 95 120 M
Net income 2023 16 617 M 17 947 M 17 947 M
Net Debt 2023 21 240 M 22 940 M 22 940 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 422 B 456 B 456 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 173 492
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 841,90 €
Average target price 942,46 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Jerome Sibille Secretary, Head-Administration & Legal Affairs
Charles de Croisset Lead Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.83%455 618
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.98%46 806
MONCLER S.P.A.32.77%19 171
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-31.73%15 540
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION14.15%7 889
VF CORPORATION-30.71%7 409
