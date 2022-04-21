Log in
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 08:08:08 am EDT
655.20 EUR   +2.01%
07:55aLVMH boss says 2022 outlook is "so far, so good"
RE
07:24aLVMH Mulls Exploring Metaverse Foray, CEO Says
MT
04/20Inflation outlook may cloud resilient European earnings updates
RE
LVMH boss says 2022 outlook is "so far, so good"

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Louis Vuitton store at Miami Design District, in Miami

April 21 (Reuters) - The head of luxury house LVMH , Bernard Arnault, said on Thursday that the company's outlook this year was "so far so good".

"You saw the first quarter figures, what I can say is that the beginning of April was pretty much in the same vein," he told journalists on the sidelines of his empire's annual shareholder meeting.

LVMH last week posted a forecast beating 23% rise in first quarter like-for-like sales, with growth driven by fashion and leather goods, its largest division and home to Louis Vuitton and Dior, among other labels.

Looking further ahead, the performance of the group, which spans high end Bulgari hotels to Hennessy cognac, would depend on "a number of things", he added, citing COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the geopolitical situation in Europe.

Arnault also said it was too soon to tell whether rising inflation was hitting luxury consumer behaviour.

Asked about the situation in China, he said "the demand is there" but the outlook would depend on how long strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country would last.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, writing by Sarah Morland, editing by Tassilo Hummel, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.13% 624 Real-time Quote.-16.30%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.99% 655.2 Real-time Quote.-11.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 74 121 M 80 471 M 80 471 M
Net income 2022 13 761 M 14 940 M 14 940 M
Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 701 M 4 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 323 B 351 B 351 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 157 953
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-11.65%351 103
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.55%49 298
VF CORPORATION-21.22%22 432
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%20 618
MONCLER S.P.A.-20.77%14 789
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-2.93%8 211